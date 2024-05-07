EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS Comes To Orlando Fringe

Emilio's A Million Chameleons is a puppet-filled musical theatre spectacular all about being true to yourself, and letting your inner sparkle shine.

Fringe favorite The Pucking Fuppet Co. is back with a show that's fun for the whole family. Past hits have included THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery (Best Original Script, Patrons' Pick 2022), and BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets (Best Variety Show, Patrons' Pick 2017).

Ever wanna feel like a kid again? Emilio is bringing his world-famous chameleon circus right to you! But what happens when it all falls apart?

The show stars internationally-celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx, whose work has been seen on Netflix, Prime Video, and Nickelodeon to name a few. 

SHOWTIMES:

SAT 18 @ 3:55PM

SUN 19 @ 1:55PM

SAT 25 @ 8:20PM

SUN 26 @ 4:35PM

VENUE:

Silver Venue

Edyth Bush Theatre at the Orlando Repertory Theatre

1001 E. Princeton Street , Orlando, FL 32803

www.ChameleonShow.com




