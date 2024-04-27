Review: ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Garden Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is musical theatre magic happening on stage now through May 19th at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida via ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, a fan favorite musical tribute to one of the most iconic voices in country music. This latest production is a heartwarming, and toe-tapping look at the life and career of Patsy Cline through the eyes of one of her biggest fans – and takes the audience on an exciting trip back in time filled with beloved songs and a fascinating and highly entertaining story.

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, written by Ted Swindley and based on a true story, tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Patsy Cline and a fan, Louise Seger, who first met at a Houston Honky Tonk in 1961, and stayed in touch until Cline's tragic death at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show features 27 songs from Cline's catalog performed by Keisha Gill McNair as Cline and with Lucy Carney as Seger, backed by a live band on stage.

For ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, a musical about a singer with a legendary and very recognizable voice, you have to make sure to find the right person to embody the role and in Keisha Gill McNair, the Garden Theatre has done just that. McNair skillfully captures the essence of Cline’s vocal stylings, from her classic ballads, such as “Crazy”, “Walking After Midnight”, and “I Fall to Pieces” to the more upbeat and lesser-known numbers like “Stupid Cupid” and “Shake, Rattle and Roll”. It is a thrill to hear her deliver Cline’s classics so effectively (and they are all present in this production). She also brilliantly conveys Cline’s warmth, charisma and down-to-earth personality throughout. McNair’s performance is heartfelt and authentic, avoiding coming across as a mere imitation of the singer, but an embodiment of her personality and style, showing why she was a true legend who left a lasting legacy that still shines brightly more than 60 years after her death.

As Louise, Lucy Carney acts as narrator for the evening and often as comic relief, taking the audience on a journey through the unlikely events that led her character to not only meeting her idol but becoming her friend. Carney portrays Louise with a spitfire energy that is infectious from her first moments on stage to the last. She infuses the role with a level of spunk and sass that endears the audience to her and is comfortable and skilled in her delivery. Her Louise is confident and capable and not afraid to speak up for her idol, and soon-to-be friend. She also breaks the fourth wall regularly, bringing the audience along with her for her rollicking tale. Importantly - Carney and McNair have a warm bond and easy chemistry that feels authentic and believable.

ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE is directed by Katrina Ploof, who does a great job keeping the action moving, creating interesting and varied staging, and ensures the story flows smoothly from scene to scene and song to song. The scenic design by William Spratt provides the perfect setting for the action. His giant guitar stage is a nice touch, as are the white silk curtains and Opry-like elements that frame the stage well. The costumes by Gabs Gutierrez are bold, bright, and colorful, especially the many beautiful dresses worn by McNair as Patsy Cline. The lighting by Erin Miner adds splashes of color to many scenes (elevated by the aforementioned curtains) and the sound design by Jesse Munro enhances the mood of the evening. Musical Director Philip King does a fantastic job both with the musical arc throughout (told through Cline’s iconic songs) and as conductor and bandleader of a talented four-piece band.

Overall, ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE is a musical treat for both fans of Patsy Cline as well as those who simply enjoy a good tale of unlikely friendships told skillfully on the stage. Garden Theatre’s production is an entertaining and loving tribute to the country music legend who left the world too soon, and whose legacy lives on through her music.

ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, presented by The Garden Theatre, runs through May 19th. Performances take place at The Garden Theatre, 160 West Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Tickets (starting at $45, with discounts for military, first responders, teachers, seniors, and students, and groups of 10 or more) an be purchased by calling the Garden Theatre box office at 407.877.GRDN (4736) ext. 0 or visiting https://gardentheatre.org/event/always-patsy-cline/. For more information visit https://gardentheatre.org.

ABOUT THE GARDEN THEATRE

Located in the heart of historic downtown Winter Garden on Plant Street, Garden Theatre is a nonprofit organization committed to providing programming from the spectrum of the arts to engage, entertain, educate, and inspire all who experience it. Originally built in 1935 as a single-screen cinema, Garden Theatre was restored and reopened in 2008, keeping the Mediterranean Revival style, modeled after a Spanish courtyard with “Romeo and Juliet” balconies and a dark blue ceiling resplendent with stars. Garden Theatre hosts live plays, concerts, movies, and more to the residents of and visitors to the city of Winter Garden.

Photos by Bagwell Photography as provide by The Garden Theatre

All Photos: Keisha Gill McNair as Patsy Cline and Lucy Carney as Louise Seger

