Photos: First Look at Ocala Civic Theatre's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Performances run May 2 - May 19th.
JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE opens in Ocala Florida this week. Check out all new photos below!
Escape to Margaritaville runs May 2 - May 19th with the company's special Starlight Studio events continuing! It's live music, a food truck, and an outdoor bar on Thursday evenings during JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE.
Ocala's legendary SeanT will be bringing the island rhythms to the patio behind the theatre. Impact Island's food truck will be serving up Caribbean cuisine, and our bartenders will be serving drinks. The fun starts on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and begins to wind down at 7 p.m.
Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Brick, played by Janik Buranosky
Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Brick, played by Janik Buranosky
J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley, left and Marley, played by Alexis Medina
Tammy, played by Courtney Curtis, left and Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert
Tammy, played by Courtney Curtis, left and Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert
J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley, left and Marley, played by Alexis Medina
Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Tully, played by Christian Gonzales
J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley
Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Tully, played by Christian Gonzales
Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Tully, played by Christian Gonzales
Tammy, played by Courtney Curtis and Brick, played by Janik Buranosky
Tammy, played by Courtney Curtis and Brick, played by Janik Buranosky
Jamal, played by Jordan Watson, left, and J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley
Brick, played by Janik Buranosky
Brick, played by Janik Buranosky
Tully, played by Christian Gonzales
Tully, played by Christian Gonzales
Tully, played by Christian Gonzales, and Marley, played by Alexis Medina
Tully, played by Christian Gonzales, and Marley, played by Alexis Medina
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
Ensemble
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos