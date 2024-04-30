Photos: First Look at Ocala Civic Theatre's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE opens in Ocala Florida this week. Check out all new photos below!

Escape to Margaritaville runs May 2 - May 19th with the company's special Starlight Studio events continuing! It's live music, a food truck, and an outdoor bar on Thursday evenings during JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE.

Ocala's legendary SeanT will be bringing the island rhythms to the patio behind the theatre. Impact Island's food truck will be serving up Caribbean cuisine, and our bartenders will be serving drinks. The fun starts on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and begins to wind down at 7 p.m.



Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Brick, played by Janik Buranosky

J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley, left and Marley, played by Alexis Medina

Tammy, played by Courtney Curtis, left and Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert

J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley, left and Marley, played by Alexis Medina

Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Tully, played by Christian Gonzales

J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley

Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Tully, played by Christian Gonzales

Rachel played by Adrienne Herbert, and Tully, played by Christian Gonzales

Tammy, played by Courtney Curtis and Brick, played by Janik Buranosky

Jamal, played by Jordan Watson, left, and J.D. played by Patrick J. Stanley

Brick, played by Janik Buranosky

Tully, played by Christian Gonzales

Tully, played by Christian Gonzales, and Marley, played by Alexis Medina

Ensemble

