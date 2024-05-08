Opera Orlando Offers Student Rush Tickets For THE JUNIPER TREE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Student Rush tickets will be offered for Opera Orlando’s On the Town production of The Juniper Tree this weekend, presented in The Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. RUSH tickets are discounted to $15 and will be available two hours before showtime at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office for both Friday and Saturday night performances. Students, faculty, and staff may receive two tickets per valid institutional ID from any and all schools and universities. These tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

“The Opera continues to grow in popularity, particularly with the high school and college crowd,” said Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando. “The student RUSH tickets offer students an affordable way to support the local arts, and enjoy some incredible music and theater.”

The Juniper Tree is a contemporary chamber opera by composers Philip Glass and Robert Moran with a libretto by Arthur Yorinks. This tale about a jealous and scheming stepmother who murders her stepson and serves him up in a stew to his unsuspecting father, only to then be killed herself by the stepson who is reincarnated as a beautiful bird, is pulled from the pages of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale and transformed into a haunting and hypnotic opera with some of Glass’ most tuneful melodies.

The production features the Opera’s Studio Artists and full Youth Company, joined onstage by Victorian spook troupe Phantasmagoria and original puppets created by Orlando Family Stage. The combination creates a feast for the senses that is sure to dazzle our audiences.

