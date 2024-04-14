Review: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL by Little Radical Theatrics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It takes a large imagination to come up with new ideas for the stage, and when the show in question is based on the books of one of the most beloved children’s book authors of the last century – it better be filled to the brim with creativity. Luckily, Orlando’s Little Radical Theatrics has done just that by offering a fresh and stylized production of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, on stage now through April 21st at the Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando. Based on the books of Dr. Seuss, this musical weaves together some of Dr. Seuss’ most iconic characters and themes into a colorful and charming adventure that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

The story follows Horton the Elephant (Sandro Ruiz), who one day, hears a faint cry for help coming from a tiny speck of dust. He soon discovers that the speck is home to the Whos, a microscopic community led by the Mayor (Jayson LeBaron) and his wife (Karina LeBaron). Among the Whos is Jojo (Olivia Hill), the Mayor’s son, who feels misunderstood and lonely. Jojo often escapes into his "thinks", where he meets the Cat in the Hat (Jonathan Barreto), who serves as his guide and the narrator of the show. Horton vows to protect the Whos from harm, even though no one else believes they exist. Along the way, he faces ridicule from the other animals in the jungle, especially the Sour Kangaroo (Stephanie Viegas) and a band of mischievous monkeys, the Wickershams. Horton does, however, gain the support (and adoration) of his neighbor, Gertrude McFuzz (Cassie Klinga), a bird with a one-feathered tail who has a crush on him and goes to great lengths to get his attention. He also soon finds himself as the surrogate parent to an egg left by Mayzie LaBird (Devyn Schoen) when she skips town for a long vacation in Palm Beach leading to a wild journey around the world thanks to some hunters and the Circus McGurkus. Meanwhile, the mischievous Cat in the Hat causes trouble and chaos wherever he goes, often breaking the fourth wall and involving the audience in his antics.

Little Radical Theatrics takes a unique approach to SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, employing some more modern touches (costumes, props, backgrounds) while still capturing the essence of whimsy that is so recognizable from Dr. Seuss. Director (and Production Designer) Travis Eaton does a good job keeping the action moving forward and often utilizes every inch of free space in the theatre due to the very large cast – creating an immersive sound and an interactive connection to the audience. Nishaa Johnson’s musical direction is solid – helping the cast create some energizing and exciting vocal numbers. Shawn Lowe’s choreography is dynamic and fun. Stephanie Viegas’ costumes are unique and fun – driving home the more contemporary and “human” choices for these characters.

The cast for Little Radical Theatrics’ SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL was so much fun to watch on stage. Their joy was infectious, and the group numbers had a palpable energy to it that filled the small ArtSpace theatre. Sandro Ruiz is simply marvelous as Horton the Elephant. His portrayal is sincere and believable, and he exudes the love and compassion of Horton perfectly. Ruiz also has a beautiful voice which shines in some of the most heartwarming numbers of the show, especially “Alone in the Universe” and “Solla Sollew”. Cassie Klinga is fantastic as Horton’s neighbor, Gertrude McFuzz. She infuses Gertrude with a manic energy that is hard not to smile at. And she too gets to show off a great singing voice throughout the show, particularly in her 11 o’clock number “All for You”. Speaking of singing birds – Devyn Schoen does a fabulous job with Mayzie LaBird, delivering high-energy and stellar vocals in her scenes and songs. As the Mayor and his wife, Jayson and Karina LeBaron are also great. They have some very real and touching moments on stage – most having to do with their son Jojo. Speaking of Jojo, Olivia Hill’s portrayal of the “thinker extraordinaire” is also very well done. Derek Hayden is a menacing, colorful, and fun General Genghis Khan Schmitz and Stephanie Viegas gives her Sour Kangaroo the right “kick”. Finally, as the narrator, The Cat in the Hat, Jonathan Barreto gives a high energy and hilarious performance. He has the opportunity to ham it up throughout the evening and infuses his Cat with mischievous charm (and is often flanked by the adorable Lilly Belle Lanese and Paxton Von Ostendorf as Thing 1 and Thing 2).

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL as produced by Little Radical Theatrics is a whimsical delight. It is a show that reminds us of the importance of friendship, loyalty, and compassion, and the magic of imagination. It is also sure to make you feel like a kid again and have you leaving the theatre with a smile on your face.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, presented by Little Radical Theatrics, runs through April 21st.Tickets in advance are $27 Kids/Seniors/Students/Groups of Ten or More, $30 Regular Admission. Tickets at the door are $35. Performances take place at the Fringe which is located at 54 W Church St Suite 201, Orlando, FL. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6238718 or calling (407) 645-0145. For more information about Little Radical Theatrics visit https://www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com/

All photos by Mike Kitaif and feature the cast of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL