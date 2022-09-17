Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Titusville Playhouse

An energetic and electric production that sizzles from beginning to end

Sep. 17, 2022  

Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Titusville Playhouse Thomas "Fats" Waller, a pioneer in jazz piano, was a prolific composer, writing over 400 songs in his lifetime, with hits like "Ain't Misbehavin'" and "Honeysuckle Rose" even making it into the Grammy Hall of Fame. So, it is no surprise that in 1978 a Broadway Musical, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' premiered featuring dozens of Waller's songs and a cast of five African American actors, including a young Andre de Shields (HADESTOWN) and the late, great Nell Carter who won a Tony Award for her performance. Since its premiere, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' has lived on, thrilling audiences all around the world including the latest production at the Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL - an energetic and electric production that sizzles from beginning to end.

Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Titusville Playhouse AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Fats Waller Musical Show, conceived by Richard Maltby, Kr. and Murray Horwitz and Musical Adaptation, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Luther Henderson is a musical featuring 30 of the great jazz composer's best, and most recognizable songs. The show is presented in a revue format with a small cast of five actors (NéLasheé, Burgandy Williams, Vanessa Triplett, Andre' Dion Wills and Grant Evan) taking turns in small groups and solo - delivering the sometimes sultry, often brassy sounds of Mr. Waller's songbook. There are a few asides that share a bit of history about Fats Waller and some scene setting lines mixed in, but AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is really all about experiencing the thrilling melodies of one of the jazz greats.

Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Titusville Playhouse On the stage at the Titusville Playhouse, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' fits like a glove. The stage is beautifully apportioned as a Harlem jazz club, complete with bar, stage and seating. Director Kenney Green does a fantastic job creating memorable pastiches from the actors on stage - keeping every moment sinuous and lively. Mr. Green also serves as Choreographer and Musical Director (a creative triple threat) and his care and skill in all three areas comes through brilliantly - especially in the nuanced and stylized dances.

Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Titusville Playhouse The five actors in this production are, to a one, wonderful. They each have unique but stellar voices that shine on their own, in duets, and in full group numbers. With 30 songs there are a lot to choose from in terms of favorite moments - but here goes. First, NéLasheé delivers a brilliant performance throughout the evening, but my favorite moment was the beautifully rendered "Mean To Me". Andre' Dion Wills provided comic relief with his delivery of "Your Feet's Too Big", on top of grounding the group numbers with a bold bass/baritone. Burgandy Williams thrills with her rendition of "Squeeze Me" and joins NéLasheé in a wonderful rendition of "Find Out What They Like", Grant Evan delivers a sensuous and sultry "The Viper's Drag" and Vanessa Triplett gives a fun performance in "The Yacht Club Swing" - part of the USO portion at the end of the first act. And while each individual is strong solo - the real magic happens when they sing tight, jazz vocal harmonies together. This is most thrilling during the 11 O'clock performance of "Black and Blue" - so solid and chill-inducing it feels like time stops for a moment.

In terms of the other creative designs for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Jordyn Linkous' costumes and wigs are gorgeous (as always!) leaning heavily on jewel tones and 1940's flair. Jay Bleakney's scenic design (mentioned above) provides a beautiful setting, and Spencer Croswell's sound design ensures the audiences hear every lovely note and dissonant jazz chord.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is a fun, brassy, rowdy evening of music and merriment that not only shares some great music from the Fats Waller songbook, but provides a view into the Black experience in wartime America. "It's A Sin to Tell A Lie", so I am here to say that Titusville's production is an entertaining evening of theatre where "The Joint is Jumpin'" and this stellar cast is "Spreadin' Rhythm Around" in spades.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through October 2nd. Tickets are $25 to $37. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: The Cast of Ain't Misbehavin'

Top Photo: The Cast of Ain't Misbehavin'

Middle Photo 1: NéLasheé, Burgandy Williams, Grant Evan

Middle Photo 2: The Cast of Ain't Misbehavin'

Bottom Photo: The Cast of Ain't Misbehavin'


