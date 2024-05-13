Spotlight: THE MAGIC CASTLE STILL STANDS at Orlando Family Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Magic Castle Still Stands," written by Vanessa Frances, is set to debut in the Scarlet Venue at the Orlando Fringe Festival 2024. This eagerly awaited production will run from May 18th to May 26th, offering audiences a poignant and immersive theatrical experience. Directed by Denver-based director, Emily Kucala, and starring LA-based. actor, Amelia Bryant, "The Magic Castle Still Stands" promises to take audiences on a profound journey of self-discovery and reflection.

Set against the backdrop of a train journey from Savannah, GA to New York City, "The Magic Castle Still Stands" unfolds as a compelling coming-of-age narrative. Audiences will follow the protagonist, Harvey, whose ordinary journey takes an unexpected turn when a collision between the train and a car connects her fate to her fellow passengers and her own past.

"The Magic Castle Still Stands" offers a glimpse into the surreal nature of the transitional period of youth to maturity, asking audiences to contemplate the essence of self-discovery and the sacrifices required to become whole. SHOW TIMES: 5/18 - 1:00pm 5/19 - 6:20pm 5/21 - 6:50pm 5/24 - 8:45pm 5/26 - 7:45pm

