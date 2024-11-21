News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace

Running this weekend, Thursday November 21st through Sunday November 24th at Fringe Art Space.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image

See photos from THE RED STRING at Fringe ArtSpace, running this weekend, Thursday November 21st through Sunday November 24th at Fringe Art Space. 54 W. Church Street. Orlando, FL 32801.

LATEST NEWS

Tune In for the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 5; Airing Friday, November 22
Spotlight: WRECK THE HALLS! at The Winter Park Playhouse
Ballet Palm Beach Welcomes Anka K. Palitz to the Board of Directors
Patti Murin & More Set for EPCOT DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

Nessa Reilly is a writer…or at least she is trying to be; but she has been having the dreams again. Foreign cities, romantic languages and the person she loves saying those three little words. Sick of slinging drinks, unfulfilled and restless; Nessa decides to follow her dreams…literally. With her best friend Sami in tow, the two women take off on an adventure that will change their lives forever. THE RED STRING is a romantic comedy about Nessa and Sami; two strong, beautifully flawed, LGBTQ women.  Their interwoven stories see them explore friendship, love, sex, and whether it is fate or their own actions that lead them to their happy ending. 

“THE RED STRING brings to life the fun and adventure of early 2000s rom-coms,” says Scheirer. The music “captures the whimsy and wickedness of falling in love,” describes Drnach. The show’s title refers to the legend of The Red String of Fate. The legend is that there is an invisible red string that connects us to those we are destined to meet. That no matter how far apart or how long apart, they will meet again and destiny will be realized.

Doors open an hour prior to show time. Tickets are BOGO all weekend with code KIWISQUEEZE and can be purchased at the door or in advance at ArtSpace-Shows

Photo Credit: Kirk Moore

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison and Carly Skubick-Clark

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison and Carly Skubick-Clark

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico, John Devennie, Lern Morrison, Carly Skubick-Clark and Kimberly Luffman

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Carly Skubick-Clark

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison and Adam DelMedico

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison, Lily Garnett and Adam DelMedico

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Dan Drnach 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Carly Skubick-Clark and Lena Feliciano 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Carly Skubick-Clark and Lena Feliciano

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico and Lern Morrison

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Carly Skubick-Clark and Lena Feliciano

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lily Garnett

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico and Lily Garnett

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison and Adam DelMedico 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison and Adam DelMedico

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lena Feliciano

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Full Cast of THE RED STRING

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison, Billy Mick and Austin Sultzbach

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
John Devennie and Lern Morrison 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Carly Skubick-Clark 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Brooke Light and Lern Morrison 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Franky Saavedra 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico and Lern Morrison 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico and Lern Morrison 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Adam DelMedico and Lern Morrison

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison, Billy Mick and Carly Skubick-Clark 

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Franky Saavedra, John Devennie, Brooke Light, Kimberly Luffman, Austin Sultzbach, Lily Garnett Bottom Line: Lern Morrison, Billy Mick, Carly Skubick-Clark

Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace Image
Lern Morrison, Billy Mick and Carly Skubick-Clark



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos