Photos: THE RED STRING At Fringe ArtSpace

See photos from THE RED STRING at Fringe ArtSpace, running this weekend, Thursday November 21st through Sunday November 24th at Fringe Art Space. 54 W. Church Street. Orlando, FL 32801.

Nessa Reilly is a writer…or at least she is trying to be; but she has been having the dreams again. Foreign cities, romantic languages and the person she loves saying those three little words. Sick of slinging drinks, unfulfilled and restless; Nessa decides to follow her dreams…literally. With her best friend Sami in tow, the two women take off on an adventure that will change their lives forever. THE RED STRING is a romantic comedy about Nessa and Sami; two strong, beautifully flawed, LGBTQ women. Their interwoven stories see them explore friendship, love, sex, and whether it is fate or their own actions that lead them to their happy ending.

“THE RED STRING brings to life the fun and adventure of early 2000s rom-coms,” says Scheirer. The music “captures the whimsy and wickedness of falling in love,” describes Drnach. The show’s title refers to the legend of The Red String of Fate. The legend is that there is an invisible red string that connects us to those we are destined to meet. That no matter how far apart or how long apart, they will meet again and destiny will be realized.

Doors open an hour prior to show time. Tickets are BOGO all weekend with code KIWISQUEEZE and can be purchased at the door or in advance at ArtSpace-Shows

Photo Credit: Kirk Moore

