Photos: CINERELLA At Ocala Civic Theatre

Cinderella will run September 5-22 at Ocala Civic Theatre. See photos from the show!

The curtain rises on this fabulous fairytale, set in the glamorous 1950s "kingdom of Hollywood" with a star studded Ocala cast.

New to the Ocala stage La’Nya Solomon as an enchanting Ella, and Hunter Freilich as Prince Topher. Rounding out the cast is Courtney Curtis as Charlotte, Kiara Felliciano as Madame, Brandon Crawford as Sebastian, Ashlyn Gibbs as Marie, Brandon Boodoo as Pinkleton and Marilyn Shafferman as Gabrielle.

Photo Credit: Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner



