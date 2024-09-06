Orlando Sings Presents Voces8's LYYRA in Concert With Harmonia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orlando Sings will present Lyyra, a groundbreaking six-voice women’s a cappella ensemble, in concert for the first time in Florida and the Southeastern U.S. Lyyra, created by the VOCES8 Foundation, will perform alongside Orlando Sings Harmonia on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, at 5:00 PM at Park Lake Presbyterian Church (309 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32801). This concert promises to be an unforgettable evening showcasing upper voices at their finest.

Lyyra specializes in blending classical, jazz, pop, and folk music, drawing from diverse global traditions. Their velvety, yet dynamic sound is crafted by some of the finest professional voices in the country. As a professional vocal ensemble for soprano and alto voices, Lyyra aims to inspire change and elevate the visibility of upper voices in the choral landscape.

Orlando Sings Harmonia, led by Sandra Shafer, is the premiere choir for auditioned soprano and alto voices on the East Coast. Harmonia will join Lyyra for a rousing finale, as well as present selections from their upcoming performance for the Florida Conference of the American Choral Directors Association.

This unique collaboration will fill the beautiful, historic Park Lake Presbyterian Church with rich, resonant harmonies. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear the power of soprano and alto voices resound in a performance that promises to uplift and inspire.

Comments