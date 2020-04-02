Orlando Shakes Moves Performing Arts Classes Online

As school, work and social interactions go online, this Saturday Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF offers a creative break for kids to experience their performing arts classes for ages 4 through grade 12 online to comply with social distancing and CDC recommendations. The same high-quality arts instruction is being delivered to the safety of students' homes to inspire creativity and escape. From the out of this world adventures of Interstellar Cinderella to a masterclass in playwriting, there are options filled with daring adventure and fun for every young performer. Participants will be able to livestream the class with the instructor expanding their imaginations, while experimenting, taking risks, and challenging expectations, all via webcam.

"We hope this provides families a fun and educational outlet for their children in these uncertain times." says Anne Hering, Director of Education, "Our performing arts classes focus on skill sets that not only benefit youth and teens on stage, but in everyday life situations."

To participate in our online classes, the student will need an internet capable device with a webcam. Classes will be instructed through a Zoom Meeting. Instructions on installing and configuring Zoom on your device will be provided.

All sessions culminate in an online shareformance for friends and family on the last day where you'll see what your children have learned!

Classes are $100 for six sessions and will run April 4 through May 9, 2020. New students may audit their first class for free! Email anneh@orlandoshakes to inquire about auditing your first class.

Registration available at https://www.orlandoshakes.org/classes

Class schedule:

Interstellar Cinderella!

Age 4 - Grade 1

Saturdays from 9am - 10:30am

Avengers Assemble!

Grade 2 - Grade 4

Saturdays from 11am - 12:30pm

Improv Sports!

Grade 5 - Grade 7

Saturdays from 9am - 10:30am

Calling All Playwrights!

Grade 8 - Grade 12

Saturdays from 11am - 12:30pm

Online Instructors:

Anne Hering, Director of Education

Anne received her Master of Fine Arts from The Ohio State University and serves at the University of Central Florida as an adjunct professor where she teaches Shakespeare Scene Study and Theatre Careers. As our director of education, Anne assumes responsibility for all of Orlando Shakes' educational programming and oversees instruction of students ranging from Pre-K through senior citizens, including the Intern Training Program. Anne has appeared in Orlando Shakes productions of Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Merry Wives of Windsor, King Lear, Twelfth Night, The Winter's Tale, Les Misérables, and most recently Bakersfield Mist, among many of our featured productions. In 2009, she directed Yankee Tavern, a very successful production developed as a play through Orlando Shakes' PlayFest. Anne has also acted and directed at several theatres, colleges, and universities throughout Central Florida. Anne is a member of Actors' Equity Association and Screen Actors' Guild.

Brandon Yagel

Brandon received his MFA in Theatre for Young Audiences from the University of Central Florida and BFA in Theatre Performance from the University of Florida. Brandon walks the line between education, theatre, and technology and enjoys combining these disciplines. Brandon, an Orlando native, has taught and directed with numerous local organizations including Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Orlando Repertory Theatre Youth Academy, and Orange County Public Schools.

Angelyn Rhode

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ms. Angelyn has been teaching students in musical theatre and voice since she was 18 years old. She moved to Orlando in 2003 and spent 10 years working for Walt Disney World Entertainment and Disney's Youth Education Series. Currently, Ms. Angelyn is a Licensed Kindermusik Instructor with Grow and Sing Studios in Central Florida and a Teaching Artist at the Athens Theater in Deland where she leads all classes and private lessons for the Athens Youth Academy After School Program. She recently was Music Director for Annie, Lion King Jr., and Aladdin Jr. at the Athens Theatre. In addition, she has been a Director, Music Director, or Choreographer for many local theaters including Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park, Hagerty High School, and Wekiva River Players. Outside of her day job, Ms. Angelyn is the Entertainment Chair for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Orlando and The American Cancer Society plus team leader of Top Team Music for Melons, a group of local artists dedicated to raising funds for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Ms Angelyn loves that through all these experiences, she is able to pass along her love for the arts and inspire people of all ages.

Hayden Palmer

Hayden Palmer is a Tallahassee native, but recently graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with his BFA in Acting. He has also just completed an acting internship with Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF. Past credits include Arcadia, Twelfth Night, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Jungle Book, and You Can't Take It With You.





