Orlando Family Stage Awarded $5.825 Million in ARC Funding

Orlando Family Stage has been awarded $5.825 million in ARC funding, funded through Orange County's Tourist Development Tax. This significant investment, paid over three years, will address critical deferred maintenance on the organization’s facility, as well as support future programming as Orlando Family Stage prepares to celebrate its Centennial in 2026. This is one of eleven grants awarded by Orange County today through this process.

Orlando Family Stage is Florida’s only professional theater dedicated to young audiences and their families.Through high-quality productions and educational programs, Orlando Family Stage empowers children to explore their creativity, develop empathy and confidence, and connect with others.

The funding will primarily be used to cover essential infrastructure improvements, including repairing water intrusion damage, replacing aging roofs and HVAC systems, and upgrading security to ensure the safety of all patrons—especially the thousands of young people who participate in the theater's programs. These enhancements will allow Orlando Family Stage to continue offering high-quality theatrical experiences to families and young audiences, ensuring a safe, world-class environment.

"These improvements are long overdue, and this investment allows us to address decades-old issues with our facility," said Chris Brown, Executive Director of Orlando Family Stage. "While this funding will help secure the future of our building, we are also looking forward to building new partnerships and securing additional funding as we create new programs to celebrate our Centennial and meet the needs of our communities' youngest citizens. The next few years will be transformative for both our organization and the community we serve."

The ARC funding comes at a pivotal time for Orlando Family Stage as it prepares for its Centennial year, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The organization is planning a year-long celebration, including the development of new productions and a series of special events that will attract audiences from across the nation.

"This award will allow us to expand our creative vision for the Centennial and offer a year of truly exceptional programming," said Jeff Revels, Artistic Director of Orlando Family Stage. "We’ll be developing new shows, partnering with national arts institutions, and engaging with our community in exciting new ways. The improvements to our facility will open new creative possibilities for our work and ensure the highest quality experience for our audiences."

As a nationally recognized leader in youth arts programming, Orlando Family Stage will also launch a marketing and tourism initiative in partnership, building on ongoing work with United Arts of Central Florida, Visit Orlando, Experience Kissimmee, and other key partners to bring in families from across the country. The organization will be looking to build new relationships with both local and national partners to support these ambitious plans.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Demings and the Board of County Commissioners for their support, as well as to the dedicated Orange County staff and community volunteers who have invested their time and leadership to make this funding possible," said Kate Martin, Chair of the Orlando Family Stage Board. "This ARC funding is a game-changer for Orlando Family Stage and other organizations throughout the county. We are excited to see what the future holds as we move forward with our Centennial plans."

In addition to facility improvements, Orlando Family Stage will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study to explore future expansion opportunities, ensuring the organization can meet the growing demand for its programs and continue serving both local and out-of-region participants.

Looking ahead, Orlando Family Stage’s next production is A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage, with public performances beginning on November 25. The season continues in 2025 with Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical and Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical, in addition to programs for very young children and classes and camps for children of all ages.

With a clear vision for the future, Orlando Family Stage remains committed to empowering young people and families through theater, building a legacy that will last for generations to come.

