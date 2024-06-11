Ocala Civic Theatre to Welcome New Resident Voice Teacher Dr. Jamille Lea Brewster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy at Ocala Civic Theatre is welcoming new faculty member Jamille Lea Brewster!

Jamille is now available to teach voice lesson to all ages in the Ocala area. Jamille just had her debut on the Ocala Civic Theatre stage this last week showcasing her talent and featuring some of Ocalas very own Jason Bartosic and Jessica Mongerio.

Jamille Lea received her Master's degree at the University of Texas at El Paso. She received her undergraduate degree in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas, where she studied under tenor Richard Croft. During her undergraduate career she performed the roles of Lucy in The Three Penny Opera and Oberto in Handel's Alcina, and was a featured soloist during the A Cappella choir tour of South Korea. Jamille has been a member of the Gilbert and Sullivan Company of El Paso for many years and has performed lead roles in The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado, The Sorcerer, Patience, The Gondoliers, Trial By Jury and more. She also made her debut as Cosette in the UTEP Dinner Theater's production of LES MISERABLES before serving as a Resident Young Artist with El Paso Opera over the course of the last nine years under the direction of Justin Lucero and David Holloway. Most recently, she performed the roles of Zweite Dame and Papagena in El Paso Opera's production of Die Zauberflöte, The Countess in Le Nozze di Figaro and Lucia in Lucia di Lammermoor with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Lyric Theatre. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign under the instruction of bass-baritone Ricardo Herrera and is expected to gradate after presenting her thesis this fall.

Jamille will be teaching voice lessons online and in person at Ocala Civic Theatre! Set up voice lessons today at voicestudio@ocalacivictheatre.com or 915-422-4921

