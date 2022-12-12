Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; at Little Radical Theaterics Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trevor Southworth - OSCAR WILDE AND JESUS CHRIST WALK INTO A GAY BAR - Renaissance Theatre Company 18%

Encore Performing Arts - COME ALIVE! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Sarah Anne Mae - WITH A SMILE AND A SONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES - Theater West End 10%

Ensemble - TONIGHT! A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Orlando Shakes 6%

Johnathan Iverson - THE LAST RINGMASTER - The Winter Park Playhouse 6%

Tamisha Harris - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Orlando Shakes 5%

Kelly Morris Rowan - IT TAKES TWO - Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Laura Hodos - TRIBUTE TO ETHEL MERMAN - Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Bruce Ryan Costella - SPOOKY & GAY CABARET - BC Theatricals 5%

Justin Scarlat - MISCAST CABARET - Good Vibes Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Eaddy - WE LOVE BROADWAY - Penguin Point Productions 4%

Patrece Bloomfield - JAZZY SKIES WITH BROADWAY SHOWERS - Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Russell Stephens - EVERYBODY SAY DON'T THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Brett McMahon - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Orlando Fringe 3%

Dean Napolitano - BART DRIVE BOYS - Shoestring Theater 2%

Michael Wanzie - THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando fringe 2%

Thomas Tritt - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 2%

Ebony Carlson - MICHAEL ANDREW'S 20TH CENTURY SWING & SOUL REVUE - Orlando Shakes 1%

Alanna Chuyan - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 1%

Sue O'Halloran - SUE O'HALLORAN, POT OF GOLD - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Lisa Hartley - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%

Alfie Silva - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Amy Sullivan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 8%

Jordyn Linkous - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Sterling Lovett - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Carlos Rodriguez - DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 4%

Adonis Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Indigo Leigh - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Tori Lucas - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 3%

James Tuuao - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 3%

Kim Ball - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Katherine Almaguer Rivera - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 3%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens theatre 3%

Iris Johnson - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Bryan Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Amber Nadelkov - ELF - Athens Theatre 2%

Allison Maxwell - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Rhe’a Hughes and Bobby Hall - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Bethany Hemmans - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

Madison Smith - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Myles Thoroughgood - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 2%

Bethany Hemmans - RENT - Theatre West End 1%

James Tuuao - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daisy McCarthy-Tucker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 11%

Stephanie Viegas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 11%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 10%

Matthew Carl-Allen - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Wes Jenkins - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 3%

Zachary Cerino - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

Timothy Beltly - AIDA - The Henegar Center 3%

Kimberly Murray Patel - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Indigo Leigh - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Tiffani DuScheid - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Denise Warner - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 2%

Hannah Parsons - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy - OLIVER - Theater at St.Lukes 2%

Mary Lee Stallings - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Jessica Faison - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Evonne Nicole Hurst - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 2%

Mary Lee Stallings - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough 2%

Coleen Carlson - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Huaixiang Tan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

Jean Marie Bailey - GORGEOUS - The Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Tamara Marke-Lares - RAGTIME - Athens Theatre 1%

Annie Trombo - PARADE - Garden Theatre 1%

Coleen Carlson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 39%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 17%

DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 16%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Orlando Ballet 15%

DANCE THE KNIGHT AWAY - Theatre UCF 10%

EA: A MEETING OF EMOTIONS - Drapinski Dance Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 8%

Roberta Emerson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 5%

Christopher Robinson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Hillary Brook and Maddie Lane - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Ryan Simpson - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

Niko Stamos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Jamaal K Solomon - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Steve MacKinnon - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theater 2%

Nick Bazo - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theater 2%

Dominic DelBroco - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 2%

Michael Wainstein - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dr. Phillips and UCF 2%

Joseph C. Walsh - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Ayo Demps - MEMPHIS - Theatre West End 2%

Brandy Eleazar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Donald Rupe - LENNOX AVENUE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Jamie DeHay - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Derek Carter - RENT - Theater west end 2%

Angela Cotto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Steven Heron - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Frank Ramirez - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 1%

Lena Feliciano - WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration Thatre Co 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roberta Emmerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 9%

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 8%

Felichia Chivaughn - THE MOUNTAIN TOP - The Garden Theatre 6%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 5%

Maddie Lane - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Ke'Lee Dionne - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 5%

Niko Stamos - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Gabriel Garcia - CLUE - Wildfire Players 4%

Wade Hair - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Joy Belding - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 4%

Wade Hair - THE CRAVING - Breakthrough 4%

Donald Rupe - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 4%

Bryan Jager - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 3%

Edmarie Montes - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Beth Marshall - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 2%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Matthew MacDermid - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Mark Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Mike Carr - RIJKSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 2%

Michael Knight - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - New gen theatricals 2%

Shonn McCloud - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jim Helsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Gabriel Garcia - BY THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Penguin Point Productions 2%

Anne Herring - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Orlando Shakes 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theaterics 11%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 5%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration Theatre Co 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

RENT - Theater West End 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 2%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 2%

HAIR - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

INDECENT - Theatre UCF 1%

NOSFERATU THE VAMPIRE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

Derek Critzer - INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 6%

Alyx Jacobs - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 6%

Waylon Lemasters - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Jazlyn Compto - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 5%

Philip Lupo/Diego Ford/Kashime Joseph - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Kathy Wiebe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 5%

Jose Santiago - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Derek Critzer - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Rob Siler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 4%

Annmarie Duggan - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

George Jackson - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Eric Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 3%

Kevin Griffin - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURRY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 3%

George Jackson - PARADE - Garden Theatre 3%

Chad Conley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Bryan Jager and Morgan Polodna - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Dylan Molitor - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Phillip Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

David Krupla - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Bradley Cronenwett - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 7%

Michelle Procopio - HEATHERS - New Generations Theatrical 6%

Safin Karim - PARADE - Garden Theatre 5%

Aaron Penfield - Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 5%

Heather Langs - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 5%

Grant Haase - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Spencer Crosswell - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Bert Rodriguez - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Tim Hanes - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 4%

Aaron Collins/First Coast Symphony Orchestra - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 4%

Bert Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

John Mason and Josh O'Dell - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

Brandon Martin - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theater Company 3%

Gary Powell - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Brandon Martin - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

Jeanine McAdams - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Chris Endsley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Athens Theatre 2%

John Cavazos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Christopher Leavy - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Jason M. Bailey - THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Nishaa Johnson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Chris Burns - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

Jason Bailey - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 11%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 8%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 6%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

ANASTASIA - The Stage 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

RENT - Theater West End 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

LENNOX AVE - The Renaissance Theater 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Henegar 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Athens Theatre 1%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL - Orlando Repertory Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 13%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 12%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights around Table 9%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 8%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

'JUST LIKE I WANTED' - Breakthrough Theatre Company - Orlando Fringe Festival 6%

FROM HERE - The Ren 5%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM (ABRIDGED) - Orlando Fringe 5%

MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 5%

GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 5%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

STAR SHANTIES - Arthur Rowan 3%

WANZIE WITH A 'Z' PART 2: THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando Fringe 3%

GORGEOUS - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

THE MURRAY METHOD - Beth Marshall Presents/Orlando Fringe 2%

SWEET WATER TASTE - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%

STAG NIGHT - Orlando Fringe Festival 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Thomas Sanders - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New Generation Theatrical 15%

Tory Vagasy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 14%

Samantha O'Donnell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 4%

Ronnie Gross - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 3%

Emily Pearson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

Johnathan Iverson - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Kip LeBlanc - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 2%

Da'Zarria Harris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Giovanna Ciccone - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Caitie-Charlotte Warren - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Sage Love - AIDA - The Henegar Center 1%

Noah Baez - WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration theatre co 1%

Dane Becker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 1%

Kit Riffel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 1%

Faith Boles - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Marlo Coffin - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

Forrest Stringfellow - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Adonus Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Valerie Torres-Rosario - THE FANTASTICKS - Orlando Shakes 1%

Olga Intriago - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 1%

Radames Medina Melendez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 1%

Sarah Anne Mae - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 1%

Iris Johnson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens theater 1%

Cherry Gonzalez - PARADE - Garden Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 5%

Addy Polizzie - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Essex O’Brien - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 5%

Walter Kmiec - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 4%

David Lowe - RED - Osceola Arts 4%

Olga Intriago - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Sara Humbert - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Timothy Williams - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Tanya Wheelock - RIKJSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 3%

Walter Kmiec - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 3%

Anne Herring - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Renata Eastlick - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Hannah McCinnley Lemasters - GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 2%

Jillian Gizzi - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Gabriel Garcia - HYSTERIA - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Thom Mesrobian - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Kimberly Murray Patel - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%

Joel Swanson - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Jade Jones - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre 2%

Robert Baldwin - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Robie Phillips - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%

Anne Hering - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

KP Powell - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Adam DelMedico - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - NewGen 2%



Best Play

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 19%

CLUE - Athens Theatre 10%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 8%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 6%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 5%

THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 4%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

DON'T DRES FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

RED - Osceola Arts 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shoestring Theatre 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 1%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

WHO’S HOLIDAY! - Orlando Artist Guild 1%

TRUE WEST - Lightning in a Bottle Theatre co 1%

ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 1%

SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 1%

CLOSER - New Generation Theatrical 1%

OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Joe Klug - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 6%

Tim Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 6%

Christian Fleming - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 6%

Cliff Price - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Cliff Price - AIDA - The Henegar Center 5%

Robert F Wolin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Cindy White - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 4%

Cliff Price - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 3%

Tramaine Berryhill - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 3%

Bobby Kohn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Jim Hunter - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

CJ Sikorski - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Tremayne Berryhill - THE MOUNTIANTOP - Garden Theatre 3%

Rob Wolin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Rachel Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Joshua E. Gallagher - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Waylon Lemasters - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 2%

Andy Stetzinger - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Michael Brewer - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Waylon Lemasters - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Jon Jimenez - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Michael Brewer - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Robert F. Wolin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 15%

Anthony Narciso - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 9%

Casey Deiter - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 7%

Waylon Lemasters - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 6%

Anthony Narciso - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Spencer Crosswell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 6%

Britt Sandusky - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 6%

Jameson Boyce - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 5%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 5%

Anthony Narciso - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Britt Sandusky - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Waylon Lemasters - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 3%

Lamar Hickley - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 3%

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Alexander Sovronsky - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Joshua Senya - ASSASSINS - Florida Theatrical Association 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Adam Smith - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Anthony Narciso - PARADE - Garden Theater 2%

Anthony Narciso - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden Theatre 2%

Robert Dagit - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Valencia Auditorium 1%

Nick Erickson - BROADBEND, ARKANSAS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Alexander Sonrovsky - THE CAKE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Nick Erikson - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Dowling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little radical Theatrics 9%

Samantha O’donnell - A CHORUS LINE - Theater west end 5%

ZeShan Khan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 4%

Mary Mackin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Paul Pelletier - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 3%

Aidan Wamsley - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Iris M. Johnson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Addy Pollzzie - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Ryan Bassett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radicals theatrics 2%

Adriana Aquino Andino - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 2%

Clare Lopez - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Ayo Jeriah Demmps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 2%

Christie Duffer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Amanda Edmands- Telebrico - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 2%

Ayo Demps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Riley Wert - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Noah Baez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater west end 2%

Manny Lantigua - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Co. 1%

Erica deJongh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Ricky Cona - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 1%

Faith Boles - TRAV'LIN: A 1930'S HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE - Winter Park Playhouse 1%

Marlo Coffin - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 1%

Jared-Austin Roys - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Ralph Prentice Daniel - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Bethany Hemmans - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoa Glows - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 9%

Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 6%

Desiree Montes - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

Ayo Demps - THE LYONS - The Ensemble Company 4%

Kate Milazzo - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 4%

Brent Jordan - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 4%

Laurel Hatfield - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 4%

TJ Washburn - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 3%

Giuseppe Pipicella - INDECENT - Theatre UCF 3%

Brandon Roberts - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 3%

Billie Jane Aubertin - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

Adam Biner - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 3%

E. Mani Cadet - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Elle Grant - SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 2%

Aspen Thompson - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Trevin Cooper - THE CAKE - The Studio theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Elaina Walton - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Janine Papin - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Alexander Deavellar - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Isabel Bernal - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Jarrett Poore - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Megan Borkes - GOTHIC MANOR - New Generation Theatrical 2%

Paul Vogt - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakespeare 2%

Xander Burns - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Eileen Antonescu - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

