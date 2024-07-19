Full Stop Productions Launches Full Stop Costume Studio; Bernice Jauncey Named Costume Studio Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full Stop Productions has launched Full Stop Costume Studio, a full service costume house serving the entertainment industry. Helmed by industry veteran Bernice Jauncey, the Largo, Florida-based studio offers premier design, build and refurbishment services for live shows, costume characters, character overlays, brand activations and specialty individual costuming.

A division of Full Stop Productions, Full Stop Costume Studio embodies the company's renowned expertise, creativity and unparalleled customer service. Founders Nancy Hutson and Chris Nobels leverage their extensive experience managing production processes for theme parks, touring productions, cruise ships, immersive experiences and more, bringing a unique perspective on the pivotal role of costume design and fabrication.

"We launched Full Stop Costume Studio to address a critical industry need fueled by the phenomenal growth in the entertainment sector," said Nobels. "The costume studio is a natural and exciting extension of the Full Stop Productions brand."

Jauncey brings more than 20 years of experience in various roles within touring productions and stationary shows, including dresser, stitcher, wardrobe manager and wardrobe supervisor. A graduate of London College of Fashion, Jauncey spent two years working with various Las Vegas Nightclubs and shows where she integrated LED into costumes, developing skills in wiring and soldering, while also selecting fabrics for effects, wearability, durability and water resistance. Jauncey most recently served as costuming and fabrication manager at Animax. Her impressive career includes positions on touring and stationary shows as well as design and fabrication roles at various costume houses across the US, England and Ireland.

"Our vision is to develop a costume studio that is passionately creative, incredibly collaborative, innovatively groundbreaking, fundamentally sound, fiscally responsible and unwaveringly reliable," said Hutson. "Bernice brings an array of notable skills to our company, which complements our experience and allows us to combine aesthetic finesse with functional expertise to create costumes of unrivaled beauty and quality."

"Working with Nancy and Chris to build Full Stop Costume Studio is a dream come true," said Jauncey. "We are dedicated to fostering an environment where the design and fabrication teams can push the boundaries of their creativity, ensuring we always prioritize our clients' vision and success."

Full Stop Costume Studio is located within the Omni Business Park on 114th Avenue in Largo, Florida. Hutson and Nobels chose the space for Full Stop Costume Studio because it offers 3,500 square feet of studio space and 1,500 square feet of office space, enabling them to move the Full Stop Productions team into the same location. Additionally, the Studio is ideally situated close to area airports and provides easy access to I-275. The proximity to excellent hotels and beaches offers convenient housing and recreation opportunities for designers and cast coming for meetings and costume fittings.

Full Stop Productions combines comprehensive expertise, boundless creativity and unmatched service to bring its clients' creative visions to life. Launched in June 2020, the company recently served as one of the creative producers for the LEGO World Parade for LEGOLAND California; additional clients and productions include L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party (Carter Entertainment), Fantasy of Lights - Celebration Lake (Callaway Gardens), Clerks III and SawX Midsummer Scream (Lionsgate), Monster High Live! (Family Entertainment Live) and more. For more information, visit fullstopproductions.com.

