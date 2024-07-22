Photos: TOOTSIE at Titusville Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From July 26-August 18, Tootsie runs at the Titusville Playhouse. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Get your tickets online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling our box office at 321-268-1125.



Michael Dorsey will go to any length for his career in this award-winning musical. Based on the hit comedy film starring Dustin Hoffman and ranked as one of the best comedies of all-time Tootsie has had audiences rolling in the aisles in what was hailed as “Broadway’s funniest new musical!” The New York Post. Michael Dorsey is a skilled actor with a talent for not keeping a job. Desperate and out-of-work, Michael makes a last-ditch effort at making his dreams come true…by disguising himself as actress Dorothy Michaels. In a meteoric rise to Broadway stardom, Michael (disguised as Dorothy) soon has audiences enamored while falling for his co-star, Julie. It isn’t long before Michael realizes that maintaining his greatest acting success is going to be much harder than he expected.

The cast stars Jordyn Linkous as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Julie Nichols, Erica deJongh as Sandy Lester, Anthony Gjelaj as Max Van Horn, Christopher deJongh as Jeff Slater, Dana Vinci as Rita Marshall, Frank Thompson as Ron Carlisle and Michael Coppola as Stan Fields.

And featuring Garrett Holt, Kara Jean (KJ) Spindle, Ryan Blagg, Patrick Miller, Sarah McKinney, Madelynn Roberts, Giovanni Sanchez and Lyric Stratton.

Executive & Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the Playhouse production of TOOTSIE, featuring choreography by Rachel Erickson and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Emily O’Neal as Stage Manager, Christian Fleming as Scenic/Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer with Dorothy/Michael Costume Design by Dylan A. Blussick, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer & Master Electrician, Kaylee Kilgore as Prop Design & Scenic Painter, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Laurellei Veasey as Assistant Stage Manager, and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.



Jordyn Linkous as Dorothy Michaels

Jordyn Linkous as Michael Dorsey & Christopher deJongh as Jeff Slater

Emilee Mari Fruscella as Julie Nichols & Jordyn Linkous as Dorothy Michaels

Jordyn Linkous as Michael Dorsey, Erica deJongh as Sandy Lester & Christopher deJongh as Jeff Slater

Jordyn Linkous as Dorothy Michaels & the Cast of Tootsie

Frank Thompson as Ron Carlisle & the Cast of Tootsie

Christopher deJongh as Jeff Slater & Erica deJongh as Sandy Lester

Michael Coppola as Stan Fields and Jordyn Linkous as Michael Dorsey

Jordyn Linkous as Dorothy Michaels & the Cast of Tootsie

Emilee Mari Fruscella as Julie Nichols & the Cast of Tootsie

Comments