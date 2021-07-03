Full Cast Announced For One Night Concert Supporting The Orlando Artist Guild

The Orlando Artist Guild, in association with ME Performing Arts, will present "Silver Screens and Dreams," a one-night benefit concert on Saturday, July 10th at 8:00 PM at the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center.

Hosted by Kelley Mauro, the event will include performances of classic songs of stage and screen by local theatre and theme park favorites, including Cherry Gonzales, Jamira Jackson, David Lowe, Hannah McGinley Lemasters, Justin Mousseau, Joni Newman, Francis Phimphivong, Jaclyn Thomas, Jhalon Thomas, Jenny Totcky, Marissa Volpe, & TJ Washburn, and featured accompaniment by Andre Braza.

Among the lineup of songs are hits from classic movie musicals like Meet Me In St. Louis and Guys & Dolls, as well as some modern favorites from Rent, Sweeny Todd, and In the Heights.

Proceeds from the event will go toward arts scholarships for students in need and in assisting the Orlando Arts Guild in creating brave and inclusive artistic spaces for all.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit meperformingarts.com

The Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center is located at 1300 La Quinta Drive in Orlando, conveniently near the Florida Mall.