FESTN4 To Premiere THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Follow a song to heart's desire, as the original musical THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG premieres at Orlando Fringe FESTN4.

Written by the award-winning creative team that brought you PigPen's The Old Man and the Old Moon to 2023 Orlando Fringe, THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG is a playful and enchanting tale that explores the wonders of belief and the bonds of family, all set against Scotland's most famous legend.​

In the heart of Scotland, young Murphy sets sail to uncover the truth behind the Loch Ness monster and clear her father's name, who's been falsely accused of murder. This whimsical, original musical features a rotating cast of actor-musicians, blending mystery, humor, and heart as Murphy, her loyal dog, and a charming con artist navigate treacherous waters and discover that the dangers of the Loch are real-but not as anyone imagined.

As they travel through the tale, THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG explores the meaning of found family, and questions what to do with answers once they are found. With this innovative musical production with book and lyrics by NICHOLAS WAINWRIGHT, music by MAURA SITZMANN, choreographed by RACHEL SAMPSON, and featuring a rotating cast of 10 actor-musicians, THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG encourages us all to follow the song, even in the darkest of moments.

When asked about the piece, book writer and lyricist Wainwright stated "What a strange, and new sensation it has been to see our work come to life for the first time in the rehearsal room. Maura and I have been frequent collaborators as director/music director, and so we knew what kind of theatre we both are drawn to. This time around we have been able to make that style of theatre ourselves, which has been nothing short of thrilling. This marks the first time that we've created an original piece, and it is wild that more than 2 years after the idea was born, it is finally being shared with an audience."

Wainwright let us in on some specifics for this production's music. "From our past collaborations, Maura and I knew from the beginning that this would need to be written for actor-musicians. So, all of the music you'll hear in this production is produced by the actors interacting directly with the story. The cast never leave the stage. We wanted a true sense of ensemble 'story-theatre'."

That music is written by Maura Sitzmann, a frequent collaborator with Wainwright, a working artist/performer in the Orlando area, and internationally as a music director. "This piece feels like the culmination and thesis for the long time collaboration I've had with Nicholas Wainwright. We've combined our passion for simple storytelling, actor-musicianship, and my Irish roots/heritage to inspire the music for this original piece."

Sitzmann added, "If I had to describe the show in one sentence- it would be this group of actor-musicians coming together to make music and tell the tale of why storytelling is so important in the first place. It is adventurous and whimsical, while also tender and touching."

Wainwright seemed most excited about diving into the material and sinking his teeth into the collaboration with the cast. "It is always the best, when the material lends itself to be a 'blank-canvas' piece. So Maura and I wrote just that, a script where we are free to use our imaginations. True to ensemble-based storytelling, we are utilizing rudimentary props and shadows to create the world, the creatures, and the scenic elements. We even use our instruments as some of the props the characters interact with on stage. We are never hiding the fact that we are in a theatre as a troupe of players telling this story."

Shannon DeVaughn, a Los Angeles based actor who met Wainwright and Sitzmann in Philadelphia, was eager to perform in this piece. "Upon hearing that Nick and Maura were collaborating on an original musical, I was confident that it would be exceptional. Nick and Maura's musical compositions and lyrical prowess are both exquisite, and I find myself unable to resist singing them both during breaks and after rehearsals." He goes on to say, " This show demonstrates that compelling narratives can be conveyed without the necessity of grand production value; simple, powerful storytelling is front and center here."

Lara Martinez, a former student of Wainwright's and current sophomore Musical Theatre major at UCF says , "Being able to originate a role in a new musical is such an honor! Collaboration with the writers, creating new choices with fellow actors, and hearing pieces that have never been played before is what makes this art form so special."

Candice Shields, playing the grandmother Mairi, amongst other roles, says, "I love being part of making something original come to life. This show is so beautiful and fun, and I love how it showcases Celtic music and folklore. I am amazed at the skill and vision Nick and Maura have brought together!"

THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG premieres at FESTN4 in the Fringe Artspace Mainstage on January 9 and 11. Tickets are available online at https://orlandofringe.ssboxoffice.com/events/the-seekers-and-the-song/

Comments