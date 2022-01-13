Dr. Phillips Center Will Welcome Voices Of Freedom & Justice, 7th Annual MLK Concert, and More

The Dr. Phillips Center announces new shows and events for 2021/2022 season, including Voices of Freedom & Justice featuring Orlando's Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, the 7th Annual MLK Concert, America's Wonders 3D, Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo and standup comic Jen Fulwiler.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for the following shows by visiting www.DrPhillipsCenter.org:

Voices of Freedom & Justice: An Evening of Spoken Word Poetry - Friday, February 11, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

7th Annual MLK Concert: "Promised Land", A Gospel/Spiritual Spectacular - Sunday, February 27, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

America's Wonders 3D - Friday, March 18, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

Ishay Ribo - Monday, April 28, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous - Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

