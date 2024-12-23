Dr. Phillips Center Unveils Holiday Lineup Including Straight No Chaser & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dr. Phillips Center is celebrating the festivities with their holiday lineup including live music, family-friendly shows, and one-of-a-kind events you won’t find anywhere else in Orlando.



Holiday Heartstrings: A CeCe Teneal Experience

December 19 & 20, 2024 | Judson's Live | 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy and heartwarming evening with a dynamic soul singer. Teneal will deliver moving renditions of familiar Christmas and love songs inside the intimate setting of Judson’s Live. Pair her performance with a crafted cocktail, and you'll find a level of festive vibes that's unique to Orlando.

Straight No Chaser

Top Shelf Tour

December 29, 2024 | Walt Disney Theater | 7 p.m.

This cheery vocal group draws big crowds to Dr. Phillips Center every year, and it’s easy to see why. Their hilarious and impressive a cappella renditions of Christmas and Hanukkah songs enthrall audiences, all without instruments or backing tracks. Join the talented singers for a good old-fashioned family Christmas!



FESTIVE FAMILY FUN

Orlando Ballet Presents

The Nutcracker

December 6–22, 2024 | Steinmetz Hall | 2 p.m., 7 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Ballet returns to Steinmetz Hall with their iconic production of the classic masterpiece, The Nutcracker. Newly updated, this beloved performance features stunning set pieces, dazzling costumes, fresh choreography and incredible dancers. Arrive early to explore the extensive collection of nutcrackers for sale and capture a memorable photo in front of the picturesque winter display!

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

Cirque Mechanics Winter Wonder Shoppe

December 12–29, 2024 | Seneff Arts Plaza | 7 p.m., 12 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Supported by Chick-Fil-A Greater Orlando Look for the Big Top on Seneff Arts Plaza this December! Impressive cirque performers, including aerialists, acrobats and contortionists take you through a whimsical holiday story. The scene is complete with delightful holiday treats and atmosphere characters. Kids will be captivated by the fun story and cotton candy, while adults will be dazzled by the remarkable feats of the cirque performers. Be sure to add this event to your list of must-do holiday activities in Orlando.

Winter_Wonder_Shoppe

Phantasmagoria Presents

Phantasmagoria's An Even More Haunted Victorian Christmas

December 20 & 21, 2024 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 8 p.m.

a. Not ready for spooky season to be over? You’re in luck–the Victorian Horror Troupe returns with a chilling ode to the darker side of the holidays. Storytellers and dancers revive the centuries-old tradition of sharing ghost stories during Christmastime. The variety show is a great choice for anyone looking to experience something that’s more macabre than merry.

Comments