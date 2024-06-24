Dr. Phillips Center Unveils 24/25 Great Orchestra Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has unveiled The 24/25 Great Orchestra Series, which includes incredible performances by the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and London Symphony Orchestra.

For a thrilling third year and proof of Orlando's dedication to the arts with two sell-out seasons in the past, The 24/25 Great Orchestra Series debuts on November 18, 2024.

“We are proud to present this series at the arts center and create experiences for guests to enjoy the most renowned orchestras inside Steinmetz Hall-- one of the world's most acoustically perfect and beautiful theaters,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center.

The series kicks off with one of the most famed orchestras in the world for nearly 135 years, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. Next is an encore performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, a sound heard on best-selling recordings, performances in Chicago and around the globe. Followed by the London Symphony Orchestra, an orchestra which champions new music, regularly commissioning some of the world's greatest composers.

After the series concludes, guests will be able to attend Lang Lang in Recital on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, with an add-on ticket option. A leading figure in classical music today, Lang Lang has become one of the world's most influential and committed ambassadors for the 21st century arts and is equally happy playing for billions at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony or a few hundred public school children.

The 24/25 Great Orchestra Series is supported by PNC Bank, Chuck & Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Jody & Bill Orosz, Anil & Chitra Deshpande and other generous donors.

“At PNC, we believe that engagement in the arts enriches lives and builds stronger, more vibrant communities,” said Chad Loar, PNC regional president for West and Central Florida. “We're proud to continue our support of the Great Orchestra Series and play a role in bringing these celebrated performances to Central Florida.”

Renewals for current subscribers begins today at drphillipscenter.org.

The Great Orchestra 24/25 Series:

Monday, November 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

Program to include:

SCHOENBERG – Verklärte Nacht

MAHLER – Symphony No. 1

Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Riccardo Muti, conductor

Program to include:

BELLINI – Overture to Norma

SCHUBERT – Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 (unfinished)

TCHAIKOVSKY – Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36

Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sir Antonio Pappano, chief conductor Janine Jansen, soloist, violin

Program to include:

George Walker – Sinfonia No. 5 “Visions"

Felix Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64

EDWARD ELGAR – Enigma Variations, Opus 36

Series Add-On

Wednesday, March 5, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Program to include:

FAURE – Pavane in F-sharp minor, Op. 50

SCHUMANN – Kreisleriana, Op. 16

CHOPIN MAZURKAS

Op. 7 Nr. 3

Op. 17 Nr. 1, 2, 4

Op. 24 Nr. 2, 4

Op. 30 Nr. 3, 4

Op. 33 Nr. 3, 4, 2

Op. 59 Nr. 3

CHOPIN – Polonaise in F# minor, Op. 44

