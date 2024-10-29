Dr. Phillips Center Launches STROKESTRA Fundraising Campaign To Deliver Transformative Program For Stroke Survivors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On World Stroke Day, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is calling upon the community to unite in providing donations to expand STROKESTRA, an innovative stroke rehabilitation program that drives patient-led recovery through group creative music-making workshops in Central Florida.

STROKESTRA promotes wellness through creative expression, fostering connection, wellbeing and resilience among participants. The program requires no prior musical experience and uses specially designed techniques informed by music therapy and physical therapy, tailored to meet the unique needs of the group.

“The goal is to bring joy and support to as many participants as possible on their individual healing journey,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. " Strokes impact many of our neighbors each year and it's important for us to find meaningful ways to offer this program as often as possible.”

The arts center's fundraising goal is $25,000 and will enhance the program by offering an additional six sessions, which will allow for more participants and extend the program's reach within the community. The fundraising campaign will run through December 3, 2024, coinciding with Giving Tuesday.

Every contribution, big or small, makes a tangible impact on the offerings of this program to our community.

Here's how contributions can change lives: drphillipscenter.org/donate.

STROKESTRA is a collaboration between Dr. Phillips Center and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO). The program is supported by AdventHealth, Florida Blue and donors, including the Pabst Steinmetz Foundation, The Aland Family, Alison & Graeme Lockwood, Hardy Vaughn & Betty Brady.

Learn more about how you can support STROKESTRA Fundraising Campaign.

