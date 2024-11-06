Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of bringing vibrant arts and entertainment experiences, transformative educational programs and exceptional performances to Central Florida. On November 6, 2014, the arts center opened its doors for the first time, welcoming guests to tour the theaters and hosting the community to a Sheryl Crow concert on the Seneff Arts Plaza.

Ever since, Dr. Phillips Center has kept its promise to deliver Arts For Every Life, creating a dynamic cultural destination where the arts intersect with everyday moments and impact the community in meaningful and lasting ways. Over the past decade, the arts center has hosted over 4,530 performances, contributed $190 million annually to the local economy, welcomed over 5 million guests and invested more than $22.8 million into the community through education, accessibility and arts & wellness initiatives.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we are reminded that the arts are a gift, both for a moment and for a lifetime,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “We're looking back at the incredible memories and experiences we've shared with our community, while also looking ahead to growing and completing our 9-acre campus. There is much more to accomplish, as our team is driven to continue inspiring, innovating, uplifting and welcoming all in this next chapter.”

Dr. Phillips Center's bold commitment to creativity and innovation has ignited imaginations, fostered connection and nurtured a sense of joy for all who walk through its doors. As part of the anniversary festivities, the arts center will invite the community to look back at defining moments from the past decade and celebrate the transformative journey that continues to evolve.

A milestone as well as a promise, Dr. Phillips Center's 10th anniversary highlights its dedication to building a vibrant arts scene that enriches lives and brings people together. This anniversary underscores the art center's focus to champion immersive experiences through arts and culture, providing a home for discovery and connection for all.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Dr. Phillips Center will be hosting a series of special performances, events and community initiatives throughout the year, inviting audiences from across the world to share in the joy and community built at the arts center.

To learn more about the 10-year Anniversary Celebration, visit drphillipscenter.org/10-years.

