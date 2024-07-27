Dr. Phillips Center Announces On-Sale Dates For 24/25 Broadway In Orlando Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association, has announced the on-sale dates for the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 24/25 Season.

The dynamic 11-show lineup in Walt Disney Theater will debut with Broadway's Girl From The North Country, which is currently on sale and will run from September 24, 2024 to September 29, 2024.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON is currently on sale.

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weeklysays, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Guests will also experience five additional shows: Some Like it Hot, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Shucked, MJ and STOMP.

The 24/25 Broadway Season will feature the return of blockbuster musicals Disney's The Lion King, along with Broadway sensations, The Cher Show, Mean Girls and MAMMA MIA!

On-sale dates:

Girl From The North Country, on-sale now

THE BOOK OF MORMON, on-sale now

The Cher Show, August 9, 2024

Some Like it Hot, August 23, 2024

MAMMA MIA!, September 20, 2024

A Beautiful Noise, October 4, 2024

MJ, October 11, 2024

Disney's The Lion King, November 22, 2024

STOMP, November 29, 2024

MEAN Girls, December 13, 2024

Shucked, January 31, 2025

A full list of show descriptions and show dates can be found here.

For more information on the season and to purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) in downtown Orlando, Florida. The arts center produces, presents and serves as home to regional, national and international works and co-presents Broadway in Orlando. This year, the arts center celebrates its 10th Anniversary, hosting 6,500+ performances and events, welcoming 4.7 million+ guests and contributing over $21.3 million to purpose and community since opening in November 2014. The arts center features renowned venues such as the Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theaterand the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall, recognized among Architectural Digest's 11 most beautiful theaters worldwide. Judson's Live, the newest and most intimate music room offering full-service food and beverage options, rounded out with established venues such as the DeVos Family Room, Rooftop Terrace and Seneff Arts Plaza. Additionally, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers year-round performing arts education. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division:

AdventHealth's Central Florida Division encompasses 17 hospitals and ERs in the four counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, see more than 3.5 million patient visits annually. AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio in Central Florida, with more than 650 clinical trials and studies in progress. The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida's economy. The division's flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts nationally and internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary and quaternary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties. AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and the Leapfrog Group. Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 22-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell's Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.

Florida Theatrical Association – the non-profit co-presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami – was founded with the charge of educating and developing new theater audiences and encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented over 1,100 Broadway performances and distributed over $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida.

Comments