'Dazzling Nights' Holiday Lights Spectacular Returns to Orlando

Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights” - a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on a three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience. Dazzling Nights returns to Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando from November 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025.

Created by the trusted team behind the IMMERSE Festival and many more epic, immersive events and presented by AdventHealth, Dazzling Nights is an awe-inspiring, annual holiday event.

Guests will love brand-new experiences coming this year:

Enjoy the wonder of epic light luminaria walls inspired by the holiday festivals of Europe.

Be inspired by the illumination of Leu Gardens’ giant oaks with hundreds of thousands of brilliant lights.

Explore a forest of trees that illuminate with holiday greetings from around the world.

Snap some photos in a 70’ long tunnel of elegant garland and glistening ornaments.

Experience the work of Leu Gardens’ horticultural artisans with a garden of white, featuring a swan topiary.

Relax in a forest of stained glass windows, illuminated by 800 candles.

Plus, enjoy traditional favorites:

Stroll along a boulevard of towering trees wrapped in warm white lights.

Take a spin amongst falling Florida snow.

Walk through a light tunnel of 14’ stars.

Bask in the light of our tallest tree to date.

And more, including sweet treats, holiday (and adult) beverages and live entertainment every night!

“It’s amazing to think that Dazzling Nights has been a holiday celebration for our community for 5 years!” says Cole NeSmith, Artistic Director and Founder of Creative City Project. “The most important thing for us is to create experiences that bring people together, and I am so grateful that Dazzling Nights has become an annual tradition to so many. We’re excited to celebrate year five with the largest and most illuminated Dazzling Nights to date."

“We are thrilled to bring back the holiday magic at the Gardens this winter with Dazzling Nights,” says Jennifer D’hollander, Executive Director of Harry P. Leu Gardens. “This enchanting event is a perfect opportunity for residents, visitors and families to celebrate the season together. Whether exploring the gardens under glowing lights or enjoying festive activities, there’s something for everyone to create cherished holiday memories.”

