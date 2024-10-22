'Dazzling Nights' Holiday Lights Spectacular Returns to Orlando

Dazzling Nights returns to Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando from November 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025.
Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights” - a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on a three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience. Dazzling Nights returns to Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando from November 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025.
Created by the trusted team behind the IMMERSE Festival and many more epic, immersive events and presented by AdventHealth, Dazzling Nights is an awe-inspiring, annual holiday event.
Guests will love brand-new experiences coming this year:
Plus, enjoy traditional favorites:
And more, including sweet treats, holiday (and adult) beverages and live entertainment every night!
“It’s amazing to think that Dazzling Nights has been a holiday celebration for our community for 5 years!” says Cole NeSmith, Artistic Director and Founder of Creative City Project. “The most important thing for us is to create experiences that bring people together, and I am so grateful that Dazzling Nights has become an annual tradition to so many. We’re excited to celebrate year five with the largest and most illuminated Dazzling Nights to date."
“We are thrilled to bring back the holiday magic at the Gardens this winter with Dazzling Nights,” says Jennifer D’hollander, Executive Director of Harry P. Leu Gardens. “This enchanting event is a perfect opportunity for residents, visitors and families to celebrate the season together. Whether exploring the gardens under glowing lights or enjoying festive activities, there’s something for everyone to create cherished holiday memories.”
