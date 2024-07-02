Darius V. Daughtry Brings SEEKING to the Broward Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2022, Darius V. Daughtry, one of South Florida’s best-known poets, authors, directors and educators, presented a stage reading of Seeking, where he explored a journey of self-discovery in the midst of an everchanging world. Now he brings his well-received work to the stage in this new full production with performances on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Written and directed by Daughtry, Seeking is an unforgettable experience that brings music and magic to the stage as the audience follows the story of a young musician's quest for independence. This leads to his discovery of how instrumental his family's past is to him in finding his future. Evening performances are followed by Art Prevails Project’s signature artist talk and a special reception with complimentary drinks and light bites.

“Darius produces outstanding work that is thought-provoking, engaging and inspiring,” said Jan Goodheart, Vice President of External Affairs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. “He is a skillful storyteller with a gift for making stories relatable and relevant, finding opportunities where artists and audiences truly connect in ways that go far beyond the surface. We are delighted to see his original dramatic work, Seeking, come to fruition in the Amaturo Theater.”

The Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge and mobilize action on social justice issues. Daughtry has partnered with the Broward Center on this initiative in the past. He gave a sneak peek of the play Head Above Water: The Life of Esther Rolle which he wrote and was directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones and commissioned by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center during the Broward Center’s Rhythm by the River, a festival that celebrated exciting and innovative Black voices in Broward County. As part of his Art Prevails Project, he partnered with the Broward Center to present The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume III, celebrating and highlighting women, their obstacles and achievements and featuring some of South Florida’s finest talent that he wrote and directed.

Seeking is part of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative, presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc., which focuses on how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial equity.

To learn more about Arts for Action: Black Voices events or to get involved, visit BrowardCenter.org or email artsforaction@browardcenter.org.

Tickets start at $30 with student prices at $20. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

