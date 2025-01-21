Community Stages New Term Starts This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The wait is over-classes at Community Stages begin this week! With programs designed for all ages and skill levels, now is the perfect time to dive into the world of theatre arts. Whether you're looking to build confidence, explore your creativity, or take the stage, Community Stages has something for everyone.

Audition for CS' Trunk & Trek Troupe

Actors ages 12-18 of all experience levels are invited to audition for CS' performance class on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 PM.

Dress comfortably and bring a bottle of water.

Audition material will be provided at the event.

Rehearsals and auditions are held at Chelsea Art Center.

Performances will take place mid-April throughout Marion County.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a dynamic production and build your skills in a supportive environment!

Other Class Highlights:

Family Playhouse: Sundays beginning January 26 (Ages 5-11 with an adult)

Homeschool PAL (Performing Arts Local) & VAL (Visual Arts Local): Tuesdays & Thursdays beginning January 21 and 23 (Ages 9-13)

NEW! StoryTunes Musical Theatre: Wednesdays beginning January 22 (Ages 9-13)

At Community Stages, training is about more than skills-it's about fostering creativity, confidence, and connection. Guided by founder and director Terry LeCompte and a team of educators with over 75 years of combined experience, our programs inspire learners of all ages to shine. With a progressive curriculum that grows alongside participants, we ensure every step on their artistic journey is meaningful and rewarding.

Community Stages celebrates imagination, teamwork, and discovery. From your first class to the center stage, you'll find a supportive environment where you can thrive. Register now to experience the transformative power of the performing arts.

Visit: https://communitystages.org

Call: 352.707.8243

Location: Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470

About Community Stages

Community Stages is a non-profit theatre arts organization in North Central Florida offering expert personal development for all ages. Through performing arts training, community events, and family-centered performances, Community Stages brings theatre arts to all the stages of life.

