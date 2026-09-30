Comedian Henry Cho to Perform at the King Center This Winter

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Henry Cho will bring his signature clean Southern comedy to 26 cities across the U.S. for his all-new It's What I Do Tour. Henry will be coming to Melbourne at the King Center on Saturday, February 6, 2027 with never-before-seen material in a refreshingly relatable stand up show that blends sharp observational humor about family life, parenting, and more.

With over 40 years of comedy, It's What I Do celebrates the veteran comedians' take on everything from cultural mix-ups, church life, and everyday marriage negotiations. Cho is currently on his Empty Nest Tour that has sold out theatres across the U.S. for over 95 performances over the last two years.

Tickets go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 30th at 10am with code HENRY. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 2nd at 10am at KingCenter.com

ABOUT HENRY CHO

Henry Cho is a nationally recognized comedian, actor, radio personality, and Grand Ole Opry member whose clean, versatile comedy has made him a favorite with audiences across the country.

In 2023, Cho was inducted as the 229th member of the Grand Ole Opry, becoming the first comedian to receive the prestigious honor since 1973. His unique blend of observational humor, Southern storytelling, and clean comedy has allowed him to perform for a remarkably diverse range of audiences.

Cho's extensive television career includes appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show, CBS's The Late Late Show, and NBC's Young Comedians Special. He also served as host of NBC's Friday Night Videos for two years and has made numerous guest appearances on network sitcoms. He was the co-creator, co-producer, and co-writer of The Henry Cho Show on GAC. His one-hour Comedy Central special, What's That Clickin' Noise?, was also featured on Netflix. Henry can still be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora.

His film credits include Universal's McHale's Navy, starring Tom Arnold and David Alan Grier; Say It Isn't So, with Heather Graham and Sally Field; and Material Girls, starring Hilary Duff and Heather Locklear and produced by Madonna.

Cho has also been a sought-after entertainer for major events and organizations. He served as the keynote entertainer for the 59th Annual Radio & Television Correspondents' Dinner and has worked extensively with some of the biggest names in music, including Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, and Reba.

A longtime performer in both comedy and faith-based entertainment, Henry co-starred in and co-produced the independent faith-based film Saving Faith, which was released by Lionsgate. His performance earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film from the International Christian Film Festival. He also appeared in the Hallmark film The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland.

Whether performing for a sold-out theater, entertaining at a corporate event, appearing on television, or sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in music, Henry Cho brings the same trademark approach: clean, clever, relatable comedy that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

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