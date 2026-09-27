Review: FOOTLOOSE at The Garden Theatre On Plant

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Sometimes you gotta cut loose.

That is essentially the story of Footloose. Based on the 1984 film of the same name, the musical follows misunderstood teenager Ren McCormack, who moves from Chicago to the small town of Bomont. After arriving, he finds himself at odds with a local law banning dancing, a restriction strongly supported by the town's minister. Determined to challenge the status quo, Ren sets out to overturn the ban and bring some life back to the community.

I said this in my last review, and I will die on this hill: not everything needs to be a musical. I said it specifically about Groundhog Day, and while Footloose certainly lends itself more naturally to musical theater, largely because of the iconic songs associated with the film's soundtrack, that doesn't automatically make it a great musical. Those songs worked wonderfully underscoring the action on screen, but having characters perform them within the narrative doesn't always feel organic. Unfortunately, many of the songs written specifically for the stage adaptation are not nearly as memorable as those borrowed from the original soundtrack.

This challenge was one of the biggest hurdles facing the latest production at the Garden Theatre on Plant Street. The venue has recently reopened after being closed for several years due to financial difficulties and internal challenges. This production, presented by TheatreWorks Florida in association with DNA Productions, serves as part of the theater's comeback effort after being purchased and revitalized by new ownership.

I've been rooting for the Garden Theatre's return. I live only a few towns away from Winter Garden and attended several productions there before it closed. I love the Winter Garden area, and the theater itself sits right in the heart of downtown. Like many small-town theaters, it has a charming, almost Hallmark-movie quality to it.

From an outsider's perspective, however, it seemed as though this production encountered its share of challenges before opening night.

TheatreWorks Florida's social media presence had been largely inactive since July 2023 before audition announcements for Footloose appeared in June. Auditions were held the following month, but the company continued advertising for production positions throughout the summer. Unlike many community theaters in Central Florida, TheatreWorks Florida does not appear to operate as a traditional nonprofit organization and seems to compensate cast and crew members. Recruitment posts sought a choreographer, lighting designer, assistant stage manager, and several performers, including actors for major roles such as Ren and Chuck. Considering the frequency of those postings, it appeared that staffing the production may have been difficult.

Given the Garden Theatre's previous reputation and circumstances surrounding its closure, I suspect some members of the local theater community were hesitant about becoming involved. Still, by opening night, every role had been filled and the show was ready to go.

I attended the performance on opening night, and from the moment the curtain rose, I was entertained.

The choreography was consistently high-energy, and the cast met the demands of it with enthusiasm and precision. The performers remained synchronized with both the music and one another, making the large ensemble numbers especially enjoyable. Those production numbers quickly became my favorite part of the show.

The production ultimately cast Daniel Kermidas Ring as Ren McCormack, and he proved to be a talented performer. Ring brings an impressive theatrical résumé, including multiple national tours and an appearance on Season 9 of So You Think You Can Dance. He was the clear standout during the ensemble sequences, where his dancing abilities and stage presence truly shined. His delivery of Ren's sarcastic one-liners earned genuine laughs from the audience, including me. While I admired his performance, I wasn't entirely convinced this was the ideal role for him. He seemed most comfortable when allowed to showcase the skills that have made him successful throughout his career.

Several other cast members delivered standout performances as well. Mark Gray Miller and Jennifer Roman Hutchinson brought depth and warmth to Reverend Shaw Moore and Vi Moore, respectively. Christy Wurzbach Williamson was particularly effective as Ethel McCormack, while Aria Jensen provided plenty of energy and charm as Rusty.

One area that fell somewhat flat for me was the costuming. There were certainly some successes, including the multi-colored sequin jacket worn by Jacob Steele during the opening number, which immediately caught the eye. Overall, however, the costumes struggled to establish a consistent time period. The original film is firmly rooted in the 1980s, while the 2011 remake embraced a more contemporary setting. This production seemed to exist somewhere in between. The world felt pre-smartphone, but not distinctly '80s. Some costumes evoked the decade, while others appeared much more modern, creating a somewhat confusing visual identity.

When I evaluate a production, I often come back to two questions: Did the cast come together to tell a story? And was there a sense of community both onstage and off?

In the case of the Garden Theatre's Footloose, the answer to both questions is yes.

This may not be the most profound story ever told. Much of its enduring popularity comes from the strength of its soundtrack and the nostalgia attached to the film, particularly for those of us who grew up in the 1980s and remain fans of Kevin Bacon. Yet despite any challenges they may have faced during the production process, this company came together and successfully delivered an entertaining show.

That's what theater is all about.

The Garden Theatre also partnered with local businesses for concessions and promotional efforts, further strengthening its ties to the Winter Garden community. Those relationships, combined with the talent and determination displayed on stage, suggest that this theater's future is bright.

So, to the Garden Theatre: welcome back.

I wish you continued success as you rebuild and grow. Rome wasn't built in a day, and rebuilding is often even harder. Keep learning, keep improving, keep creating, and above all else, cut footloose.

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