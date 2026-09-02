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Video: COME FROM AWAY at Orlando Shakes

The production is now on stage through September 27th, 2026.

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A newly posted video from Orlando Shakes offers a preview of the company's staging of Come From Away, the musical that has become a staple of regional theatre seasons across the country. The clip serves as an announcement of the production rather than a full performance excerpt, giving audiences a first look at what the Orlando company has in store.

Come From Away tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, a town of roughly 9,000 residents that took in thousands of airline passengers whose flights were diverted there in the days following the September 11 attacks. The musical, created by husband-and-wife writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, draws its characters and songs directly from interviews with the real people who lived through those events, both the townspeople who opened their homes and the travelers who found themselves stranded far from home.

The show opened on Broadway in 2017 and went on to run for more than five and a half years, earning a Tony Award along the way. Since then, it has been picked up by theatres of all sizes, from major regional houses to smaller community stages, with Orlando Shakes now joining that list of producers bringing the story to local audiences.

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