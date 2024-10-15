Central Florida Vocal Arts to Present THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Florida Vocal Arts will present the musical The Light in the Piazza, a six-time Tony Award winner that promises to shine bright on November 15th and 16th at The Plaza Live. More than just a performance, this production will be an experience for audiences, as they step into The Plaza Live, transformed into an Italian market, filled with vendors and cafe tables that spill into the audience. Audiences can look forward to delicious Italian treats and unique gifts as they join our cast and are swept away to magical Florence, Italy.

Under the visionary direction of Ayòfémi Demps and the musical expertise of Philip King, this production marks an exciting collaboration as Demps takes the helm for the first time with CFVA, while King returns as a beloved figure in the company's artistic journey.

The Light in the Piazza weaves a spellbinding tale of love, loss, and self-discovery, following the journey of American mother Margaret and her daughter Clara Johnson-brought to life by the talented duo Amy Sue Hardy and Elina Moon-on a life-changing trip to the romantic streets of Florence. This production marks a debut for both Hardy and Moon, who are no strangers to the stage; Hardy has dazzled audiences at Theatre South Playhouse and The Garden Theatre, while Moon has charmed locals in productions like Spelling Bee and Into The Woods.

The dashing Fabrizio Naccarelli, Clara's love interest, is portrayed by the immensely talented Edwin Perez, whose recent performance as Dickon in CFVA's The Secret Garden earned him rave reviews, including accolades from Matt Palm as one of the Best Featured Actors in a Musical for 2023. Joseph Harrison of Broadway World praised Perez as "thrilling to hear" in his role as Pippin's Shadow, while Torlef Borsting, a seasoned performer from New York City Opera and West Edge Opera, makes his CFVA debut as Fabrizio's father.

Director Ayòfémi Demps, fresh off the success of the critically acclaimed Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, shares her vision: "I'm most excited to delve into the fascinating levels of Clara's mind. She makes audiences question their assumptions where neurodivergence is concerned, and sometimes her ability to challenge makes others uncomfortable. There is a tendency to infantilize women, women with negatively perceived exceptionalities, and neurodivergent women. So Clara's arc, and her mother's arc as caretaker are so important."

Demps has left her mark on numerous local stages, including Orlando Shakes, Theatre West End and The Shoestring Theatre, and is eager to bring her unique vision to this timeless story. She hopes that audiences will take away from The Light in the Piazza that "no 'group' is a monolith, and continuing to act on assumptions while ignoring the input of that group is a type of harm."

Using this storytelling to have an impact outside of the theater walls, CFVA will present two lead up events The Center for Health and Wellbeing on October 22nd and at The Winter Park Library on October 30th. These free performances, in collaboration with Advent Health, will delve into the poignant themes of traumatic brain injury explored in The Light in the Piazza as well as creating more inclusive spaces throughout the community. CFVA is committed to fostering meaningful connections through the arts, providing a safe space for the public to engage with vital topics, while experiencing the power of performance.

Join us for an unforgettable journey filled with soaring melodies and heartwarming moments. Tickets to performances of The Light in the Piazza at The Plaza Live are available now at CentralFloridaVocalArts.org.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT

Central Florida Vocal Arts presents The Light in the Piazza

WHEN

Friday, November 15 8:00 PM, Saturday, November 16 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

WHERE

The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

TICKETS

https://www.CentralFloridaVocalArts.org

