A Costumed Concert Comes To Orlando Next Month

On November 2, music and magic will collide for an unforgettable night of wizard rock at Conduit in Winter Park. This will be a night filled with enchanting lyrics, energetic performances, and a celebration of all things nerd.

One of the genre's most celebrated acts, The Blibbering Humdingers, is set to cast a spell with hits like "No Shame in Hufflepuff" and "Dark Lord Sleeping on my Sofa."

Wands at the ready as Dream Quaffle, How Airplanes Fly, and Hawthorn & Holly also take the stage with their magical melodies. Together, these wrockers will deliver a night filled with performances inspired by one of the most iconic wizards from modern literature.

Wizard rock (wrock) is a genre of novelty music that draws inspiration from the stories and characters of famous wizarding universes. With a focus on storytelling through music, it is a sound that combines a love of fantasy and music into its own unique experience. With themed lyrics that may explore perspectives and plot points, often with a mix of humor, drama, and fandom pride.

"We're excited to bring some of the biggest names in the wrock genre for one spectacular night in Orlando," said Bess Carnan, founder of WZRD Radio Podcast. "This will be more than a concert, it will be an immersive experience where fans can connect over the shared magic of our favorite stories and the music inspired by it."

This spectacular lineup will be emceed by Brian Ross of Draco and the Malfoys, one of the founding bands of the wrock genre. Attendees (and performers!) are encouraged to wear their best wizarding robes.

WZRD Presents is the creation of WZRD Radio Podcast, the world's only podcast devoted to wizard rock and the people who create it.

Don't miss your chance to witness this one-of-a-kind wizard rock experience. Whether you're a seasoned wizard rocker or new to the scene, this concert promises an evening full of magic, music, and memories.

