A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Comes to Orlando Family Stage

Orlando Family Stage will bring the holiday spirit to life with A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage, a must-see family tradition running from November 25 through December 29, 2024. Featuring a talented cast of local performers, this charming adaptation of the beloved TV classic combines the heartwarming story by Charles M. Schulz with the iconic Vince Guaraldi musical score. It’s the perfect way for families to kick off the holiday season together!

“This production is a celebration of everything we love about the holiday season—joy, nostalgia, and the simple magic of live theatre,” said spokesperson Zac Alfson. “Our team has created a show filled with the heartfelt messages and memorable music that have made A Charlie Brown Christmas a timeless favorite for generations.”

For many, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a cherished part of the holiday season, filled with memories of gathering around the TV to watch Charlie Brown and his friends discover the true meaning of Christmas. Now, you can relive those moments live on stage—introducing a new generation to the beloved Peanuts gang, while adults reminisce about the joy of the season and their own childhood memories. This production is sure to bring smiles, laughter, and maybe even a few happy tears as families share this timeless story together.

Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo, with associate direction by Tara Jeanne Vallee and music direction by Alexander LaPlante, this production adds a fresh twist to the classic, featuring new orchestrations by acclaimed jazz musician Michael Andrew. DiPietropolo’s extensive credits include choreographing the first national tour of The Cher Show, which Orlando audiences can experience this November at the Dr. Phillips Center, as well as directing and choreographing for high-profile Broadway national tours, Lincoln Center, DreamWorks, San Francisco Symphony, and more. This show is produced in partnership with Gershwin Entertainment. An Orlando-based cast and fully refreshed production will bring the same show to over 30 cities as part of the A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage national tour.

“This collaboration is a true celebration of the power of storytelling through live theatre,” said Jeff Revels, Artistic Director of Orlando Family Stage. “Working with Gershwin Entertainment to bring A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage to life with both local and national casts allows us to connect audiences to a beloved story and share our incredibly talented cast beyond our beautiful city and show that Orlando is a place where high-quality, emotionally resonant theatre thrives. This is also a bit full circle for me as You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown was the first production I produced as Artistic Director here and now in my 20th season, I come back to the beautiful messages we get from Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang."

Start your holiday season with a visit to Orlando Family Stage during Thanksgiving week! Whether you're looking for a festive activity to enjoy with visiting relatives or simply want to start a new tradition, there are showtimes available throughout the week, including special matinee and evening performances on Thanksgiving weekend. With flexible scheduling and ticket options, there’s a perfect time for everyone to experience this heartwarming show.

Charlie Brown and his friends are ready to share their uplifting message about the true meaning of Christmas in this lively, family-friendly performance. With stunning sets, beautiful costumes, and all your favorite characters, this show is the perfect way to create lasting holiday memories.

