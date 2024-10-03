Deborah Silver Comes to Arts Garage This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Garage will present the new show by the two-time Billboard #1 charting artist praised by legendary music producer Quincy Jones as “The Real Deal”: Deborah Silver will perform 'Basie, Beatles & Beyond' on October 27 (Sunday) at 7 pm.

Presented by Legends Radio, Deborah Silver will debut songs from her upcoming new album, a collaboration with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, the 2024 Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble. The album is being produced by Steve Jordan, the renowned drummer for The Rolling Stones. In this vibrant, genre-crossing act, the sultry vocalist will reimagine timeless rock classics from artists including The Beatles, Peter Frampton, Sting, Patsy Cline, and even Taylor Swift, infusing them with her signature jazzy style. She'll also perform renditions of the classic Jazz and American Songbook favorites that she’s known for, including beloved songs by the Gershwins, Harold Arlen, and Dorothy Fields. This special evening promises a dazzling mix of standards and surprises, offering a memorable night of music in South Florida.

Silver also has a Holiday EP with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra scheduled for release on November 1 and which will include one Chanukah song and two Christmas melodies that will be performed in her concert at Arts Garage.

Just as she has donated profits from previous recordings to such worthy causes as ALS Research, United Way, Semper Fi Fund (supporting injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces) Nascar Victory Junction Gang Camp (for children with serious medical conditions), the Actors Fund and Jazz Foundation of America, Deborah Silver pledges to give a portion of the proceeds from the October 27 concert back to Arts Garage, due to their recent loss of annual funding.

“I believe in the power of music to uplift and inspire, but I also know that the true impact can reach much further than the stage, Together, we can make a lasting difference beyond the music,” says Silver. “Arts Garage has been a cornerstone of our community, and I'm eager to give back by supporting Marjorie Waldo and her fantastic team. I am deeply grateful for everything they do for the arts in South Florida."

