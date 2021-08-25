The Rose Theater To Present Disney's DESCENDANTS The Musical This Fall

Disney's DESCENDANTS is coming to The Rose Theatre! The production begins performances September 10th and runs through October 3rd, 2021.

The Isle of the Lost, home to the daughters and sons of the world's worst villains, is about as far from a Fairy Tale as you can get. But for Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos-the children of Maleficent, The Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil, it's home!

These Villains' Kids have learned to survive on the challenging streets of the island to which their families have been banished for all time. Meanwhile, in the nearby shimmering kingdom of Auradon, the children of the most regal of royals from a Who's Who of famous fairy tales enjoy a life of privilege and prestige.

But when Ben, the son of Belle and her Beast (and soon-to-be heir to the Auradon throne) optimistically decides to open the barrier and invite exchange to students to join Auradon Prep School, will it usher in a new era of acceptance, or spell certain disaster? Based on the runaway-hit Disney Channel Original Movie musical, this spectacular NEW stage production will feature many of your favorite showstoppers...AND some of The Rose's - and Omaha's - most talented teens showcasing their song & dance skills LIVE! on stage!

APPROPRIATE AGES

All Ages

DURATION

2 hours + intermission

Book by Nick Blaemire. Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith.

Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith.

Additional Lyrics by Nick Blaemire.

Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler.

Music Produced by Matthew Tishler.

BASED ON THE DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIES,

WRITTEN BY JOSANN MCGIBBON AND SARA PARRIOTT.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.