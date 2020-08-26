The Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Auditions for I AM MY OWN WIFE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Auditions will be held via Zoom on September 5th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Omaha Community Playhouse is holding auditions for its upcoming production of I Am My Own Wife. Auditions are by appointment only and will be held via Zoom on September 5th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in auditioning should email Becky Dieber at bdeiber@omahaplayhouse.com to schedule an appointment. Sides will be emailed to actors after an appointment is made.

The primary character of I Am My Own Wife is Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a transgender woman who survives oppressive regimes.

Actors who are transgender women, nonbinary and feminine of center are greatly encouraged to audition and will be given preference. Cisgender men can also audition.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning true story about Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an East Berlin transgender woman who survived two of the most repressive totalitarian regimes in history - the Nazis and the Communists - while openly flouting gender norms. Born to a brutal Nazi father, Charlotte went on to become a highly celebrated antiques collector and curator of her own museum. An incredible tale - with one actor playing 35 different roles - filled with intrigue, danger and conspiracy that examines the balance between morality and survival.

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Production: I Am My Own Wife

By Doug Wright

Production Dates: Oct. 30--Nov. 15, 2020 | Howard Drew Theatre

Rehearsals Begin: Approximately September 27, 2020 (based on actor availability)

Director: Kimberly Faith Hickman

Auditions: September 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Via Zoom by Appointment Only

To schedule an appointment email Becky Dieber at bdieber@omahaplayhouse.com

Contact: For more information, contact Allyson Wagner at awagner@omahaplayhouse.com or (402) 553-4890.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You