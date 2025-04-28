Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Omaha Community Playhouse is a party!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I hadn’t planned on reviewing Omaha Community Playhouse’s current offering on the Hawks Mainstage, but I just can’t suppress the urge. Jimmy Buffett’s ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is just too fun to let it slip away!

Mackenzie Zielke has created something special with this fun piece of musical comedy. Everything works. The cast is perfection. The set is creative. The costumes are a treat for the eyes. The orchestra. The lighting. It all works to make up a musical that isn’t confined to the stage. It’s a party and you’re invited!

This jukebox musical is so much fun. With music and lyrics obviously from the iconic Jimmy Buffett and book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, it takes us to a small island with a dormant volcano. But is it really dormant? Things are heating up, and it's not just the volcano.

Best friends Rachel, a scientist working to develop a power source using potatoes, and Tammy, soon to be wed to a jerk who insists she subsist on carrot juice and sunflower seeds to lose weight for the wedding, spend a girls’ week on the island. The hotel doesn’t reflect the photos and description on the internet, but they soon discover it has its own charms.

Tully is the local singer/songwriter who entertains for a living and chases women for his own entertainment. His sidekick, Brick is the bartender with a big heart who doesn’t have a sense of self worth.

Marley, the colorful owner of the hotel, has been single for years. J.D., the pilot with an eyepatch is a widower who would really like to have a woman in his life again. And Jamal is the busboy with moves.

These main characters are fleshed out by a remarkable cast of actors. Kate Madsen (Rachel) portrays the serious scientist with just the right amount of no nonsense. Megan Berger (Tammy) delights with her rambunctious personality that is bursting to break free. Conner Holben (Tully) epitomizes the chill beach bum who is content to hang out on the island forever with no real goals. Mike Hale (Brick) is goofy and likable. Kerri Forrester (Marley) is colorful with a magnetic persona. Bryan Kilpatrick (J.D.) is quirky. And Brendan Brown (Jamal) is fun to watch as someone who offers a massage with his foot since his arm is broken.

There are not enough superlatives to describe these actors. Their voices are great. The harmonies sublime. The ensemble is just as good and they are captivating in the group numbers, especially the tap sequence with Brick, and the killer “Margaritaville” closing to the first act. The audience cannot help joining in with yelling “salt!” at the appropriate time, clapping along, and singing the familiar songs. Kudos to Choreographer Melanie Epps for some really fun dance sequences!

I love costuming and set design. I want it to be visually pleasing. The lighting (Andrew Vance) is brilliant. Matthew Hamel, Scenic Designer, and Stacey Herrison, Costume Design, exceeded my expectations. The colors are vibrant. The set pieces are cleverly planned. The costumes in the “Cheeseburger in Paradise” number are super cute with each actor wearing some article of clothing that speaks cheeseburger. The colors are all blended so beautifully in every scene.

Sound Designer Tim Burkhart does a great job of keeping the sound at the ideal level. The seven piece orchestra under the direction of Boston Reid provided more than just background music; they were stars themselves.

I don’t know what else I can say about this show. It’s so much fun! Go have a ball. Toss the beach ball around the audience. Sing. Shout. It’s all good. You deserve an escape once in awhile, so here’s your perfect chance. Fins up!

Show runs through May 11. Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30; Sunday at 2:00 and 6:30 pm. Check the schedule for more complete information.

Tickets are available at the OCP Box Office (402) 553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

