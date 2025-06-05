Review: FANTASTIC MR. FOX at Opera Omaha is FUN-tastic!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FANTASTIC MR. FOX opening today at the Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha is a FUN-tastic adventure for kids of all ages.

Based on the popular classic children’s tale by Roald Dahl, Tobias Picker composed a three act opera with libretto by Donald Sturrock. The chamber version for a seven piece orchestra was arranged by Francesco Cilluffo. Opera Omaha’s production is directed and imagined by Alison Moritz.

The story begins with Mr. Fox (Michael J. Hawk) and Mrs. Fox (Kelly Guerra) and their four little cubs, Bennie (Vi Westman), Lennie (Emma Morley), Jennie (Claudia Kammerer), and Pennie (Adrieana Saucedo). This charming family lives in a burrow not far from three greedy farmers. The foxes steal from the farmers and the farmers are determined to wipe them out. It’s a battle to the finish.

The portrayal of the farmers is delightful. Andy Manjuck created three puppets that closely represent the farmers in their dress. Farmer Boggis (Allen Michael Jones), Farmer Bunce (Aaron Short), and Farmer Bean (Tim Mix). These actors appear alongside the puppets which completely dwarf them in size. It’s fun to watch. Add in bouncing ball chickens for an extra measure of fun.

Aiding the farmers are Agnes the Digger (Mary Carrick) and Mavis the Tractor (Jaime Marie Webb). They work tirelessly, not stopping even for the rain.

Rounding out the story is the lonely Miss Hedgehog (Karina Brazas), Badger the Miner (Jesse Wohlman), and Burrowing Mole (Brian Jeffers) who are friends of the foxes.

While the farmers are attempting to dig into the foxes den, the foxes and friends have escaped to the farms. They encounter Rita the Rat (Lauren Paul) and Porcupine (Graham Brooks) who become allies. There is even romance in this story.

A children’s chorus from Sing Omaha supplements the story with beautiful young voices, The adults are all superb vocalists and provide a wonderful introduction to opera to the young ones in the audience. The orchestra composed of musicians from the Omaha Symphony is extraordinary, led by conductor Gil Rose. A special shoutout to Carmelo Galante who plays both clarinet and bass clarinet and to pianist Manuel Arellano.

There are so many things to love about this charming production. What I love the most are the costumes. Ashley Soliman put a great deal of thought into these. The fox family is outfitted mostly in orange with patterns that are repeated in different ares on each fox. Mr. Fox’s tail is a length of bandanas. Miss Hedghog’s fur stole is embellished with pointed studs and Porcupine wears a ring of spines around his neck. There is a mixture of stripes and checks on the children. Rita has touches of pink, even in her hair. Mavis the Tractor wears John Deere green and yellow. Agnes the Digger is firey red with red tipped nails on her long silver gloves which she uses to great effect brandishing them toward the audience.

Sitting in the sun admiring the clever set designed by Edward T. Morris, I can’t imagine a sweeter way to spend a couple of hours. FANTASTIC MR. FOX offers something for families and even solo adventurers.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX runs June 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Lauritzen Gardens.

