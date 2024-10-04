Preservation Hall Brings New Orleans Jazz to Lincoln

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years and marches Crescent City tradition forward in their brilliant stage performances. Returning to the Lied for the first time since 2006, the band has spread its hometown’s iconic sound to festival stages from Coachella to Newport, performing among peers and legends, such as Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, and the Grateful Dead, as well as modern giants, such as Beck, The Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, and the Black Keys.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform at the Lied Center on Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $34 adult/$17.50 youth, and are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

About Preservation Hall

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it’s crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history.

PHJB marches that tradition forward once again on So It Is. The album redefines what New Orleans music means today by tapping into a sonic continuum that stretches back to the city’s Afro-Cuban roots, through its common ancestry with the Afrobeat of Fela Kuti and the Fire Music of Pharoah Sanders and John Coltrane, and forward to cutting-edge artists with whom the PHJB have shared festival stages from Coachella to Newport, including legends like Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello and the Grateful Dead and modern giants like Beck, The Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, and the Black Keys.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska’s Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world’s most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org





