PRETTY FIRE Opens At The Omaha Community Playhouse, April 28

Charlayne Woodard takes us on an intimate and powerful journey through five autobiographical vignettes.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Pretty Fire opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, April 28.

Charlayne Woodard takes us on an intimate and powerful journey through five autobiographical vignettes, each capturing different moments of her life growing up as a rambunctious, imaginative child in the 50s and 60s.

From her loving family home in upstate New York, to her first experience with racism at her grandmother's house in Georgia, Pretty Fire is a beautiful one-woman celebration of life, love and family, even in the face of adversity.

Disclaimer: Contains mild adult content and language.

The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from April 28 through May 21, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.




