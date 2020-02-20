Omaha Performing Arts Presents Sensory-Friendly LION KING Performance April 25

Omaha Performing Arts and Disney Theatrical Group are proud to offer a sensory friendly performance of Disney's The Lion King Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Omaha's Orpheum Theater. Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this show will provide the opportunity for families and friends with children or adults affected by autism and other sensory issues to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre.

"At Omaha Performing Arts, we believe it's important for everyone to be able to attend live performances. With this performance we hope to welcome families and individuals to experience The Lion King who otherwise may not attend due to fear of disrupting traditionally quiet performances," said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. "We are happy to partner with Disney Theatrical Group for this production. By making small adjustments we can help families with members on the autism spectrum and patrons with sensory sensitivities enjoy the experience of these shows together."

Omaha Performing Arts partnered with Autism Action Partnership to train staff and volunteers for this performance. Specially trained volunteers will be available throughout the Orpheum Theater to provide audience support, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Slight adjustments to the production will also be implemented, including low house lights, exclusion of strobe lighting and softened sounds.

This production is open to the public, but please note customary theater rules will be relaxed. Standing and movement will be accommodated in spaces throughout the theater and outside items such as prepackaged food and drink, blankets, stuffed animals or other sensory/security items will be allowed in the theater.

To help individuals prepare for the show, resources, including a downloadable Social Narrative featuring pictures of the theater and the production and a Character Guide, are available in advance of the performance at ticketomaha.com/Productions/the-lion-king-sensory-friendly.

Sensory friendly performance tickets are subsidized and range from $40-$80. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit ticketomaha.com/Productions/the-lion-king-sensory-friendly. Please note: Disney's THE LION KING is recommended for ages 6 and up. All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.

This performance is part of O-pa's 2019/2020 Broadway series, and presented by Omaha Performing Arts with generous sponsorship from the Sunny Durham Family Foundation, Holland Foundation, Cindy and Mogens Bay, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Weitz Family Foundation.

After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 15 or more years and three others running 20 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America, Japan and The U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 21 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor continues to supervise new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), John Stefaniuk (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor) and Doc Zorthian (production supervisor). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.





