FENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month

Fences by August Wilson comes to Omaha Community Playhouse's Hawks Mainstage next month!

A former African American League baseball player struggles to co-exist with the racial trauma he still carries from his time in the league. When his frustrations lead to a series of tragic choices, his relationships with his wife and son suffer the consequences. Set in the 1950s, Fences is the sixth installment in The American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays by August Wilson that trace the Black experience through 20th century America.

This production contains racially charged language, including racial slurs.

Performances run January 20 - February 12, 2023.