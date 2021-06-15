BWW Review: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse

Omaha Community Playhouse's latest production, Gutenberg! the Musical, is a laugh out loud night of music, comedy, and two incredibly talented actors who take on the production with ease and charisma. Written by Anthony King and Scott Brown, and produced off-Broadway in 2007, this one-of-a-kind show is sure to entertain.

Meet Bud and Doug, played by Omaha veteran actors Dan Chevalier and Steve Krambeck. Best friends and creative partners, they dream of writing a successful show and making it to the Big Apple. Bud writes the music and Doug writes the story, but they write the lyrics together, and they are eager to share their work with the Broadway producers who are sure to be in attendance this performance. Historical fiction is where their hearts lie, and it's where the joyous journey through Gutenberg! the Musical begins.

With only two actors in the production that centers around a town full of people, Bud and Doug have to get creative when performing their reading and take on multiple roles throughout the show, depicting them with a slight accent or posture change and (most importantly and brilliantly) a hat with the name simply stated. Minimal staging. Minimal costumes. Minimal set and props. Minimal casting. And yet, all of these things add up to a plethora of laughs and cheers from the audience. It's a recipe for success for Bud and Doug, and it's a recipe for a good night for the audience.

I don't remember a night of theatre where I laughed as loudly and consistently as I did Thursday night. It almost feels as though Dan Chevalier and Steve Krambeck were made for these roles. They tackle Bud and Doug with a sincerity and humor that make them instantly likable, which for a show with only two cast members is pretty important. Steve brings a boyish charm to Doug, and Dan's facial expressions are worth the price of admission alone. Their chemistry and vocals are electric. Their excitement on stage brings the audience that same energy, and their laughter brought instant giggles without any dialogue necessary. Two friends putting on a show. That's truly what Gutenberg! the musical feels like. Producer Cathy Hirsch and director Kaitlyn McClincy have put together a dream team sure to entertain the crowds and keep audiences coming back time and again. And a special shoutout to music director Tim Vallier and Sara Collins, the evenings accompanist, who kept the evening going with lively music and thrilling harmonies.

The team is stellar. The music is great. The show is a hit.

Gutenberg! the Musical runs at Omaha Community Playhouse through June 27. For tickets, please visit the Omaha Community Playhouse box office, call 402-553-0800, or visit https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/gutenberg!-the-musical!

*Special Event - Not part of the regular season series