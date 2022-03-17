BWW Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at Chanticleer

Originally produced on Broadway during the 2013/2014 season, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder features an exciting score written by Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman, as well as a charming book written by Robert L. Freedman. The musical brilliantly tells the story of Monty Navarro as he attempts to move up the ranks from a down on his luck gentleman to the Earl of Highhurst. But how can he get there when there are eight others in line for the title before him? With humor, music, and a little dash of murder, Monty's journey to find love and status leads the audience on a night they won't soon forget.

Director Gary Bosanek and music director Jerry Brabec have assembled a fine group of performers to tackle this story of love, lust, jealousy, and murder, and their hard work as a company has paid off with a lovely production.

Chanticleer newcomer Zach Fisher lends his beautiful tenor to the role of Monty Navarro. Fisher's boyish charm and twinkle-in-his-eye smile are the perfect fit for the role of Monty, and he handles the challenging vocal score with ease. I'm sure it won't be the last time he is leading the way on the Chanticleer stage.

Vying for Monty's love and attention, and wearing beautiful custom dresses created by costume designer Dwayne Ibsen, are the lovely Beth King and Mackenzie Zielke, who play Sibella and Phoebe respectively. King's tone is rich and an absolute delight to listen to in her rendition of "I Don't Know What I'd Do Without You" and "Poor Monty," while Zielke's voice soars in her feature number, "Inside Out." While King's Sibella is more mature and bold, Zielke's Phoebe is more youthful and innocent, making for a wonderful dynamic between the two as they pursue the love of Monty. The trio of trained vocalists earn well-deserved cheers for their performance of the hit number, "I've Decided to Marry You," which is no doubt the audience favorite night after night thanks to the intricate harmonies and comedic delivery, as well as some excellent staging from choreographer Debbie Massey-Schneweis.

Tackling what is arguably the most challenging role in the show is Chanticleer veteran Karl Rohling, who plays nine different members of the D'Ysquith family. His humor and ability to make each of his characters distinct is no small feat, and he does so with precision and ease.

The ensemble of strong performers and vocalists weave in and out of the story, as well as in and out of roles, and help to move the story along. Just a few vocal highlights include some impressive musical moments from Lauren Gilmore, Tim Daugherty, and Justin Parsley. Supporting players Denise Putman and Brenda Honliasso garner some well-deserved laughs and applause in their roles of Miss Shingle and Lady Eugenia respectively. Their comedic timing leaves the audience giggling in their seats on more than one occasion.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is a musical that has had audiences laughing and entranced since it's Broadway premiere, and it's sure to delight Chanticleer audiences who are lucky enough to experience it.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://ci.ovationtix.com/35635/production/1067686.

Photo Credit: Analisa Swerczek