Carpenter Square Theatre Now Seeking Visual Artists For Season 42 Exhibitions

Carpenter Square Theatre invites local visual artists to apply for exhibition opportunities in the Glenna & Richard Tanenbaum Gallery during its upcoming Season 42. The gallery, located in CST's lobby space, features rotating exhibits that coincide with the run of each mainstage production.

Each exhibit is on display for approximately three weeks during the 10-performance run of a play and is viewed by patrons before each show and during intermission. Artists are responsible for installing and removing their own work and may choose from two commission structures:

15% commission with a donated piece for CST's annual fundraiser, or

30% commission with no donation required.

There is no fee to exhibit, and selected artists receive two complimentary tickets to the associated production. Exhibitors will be featured in the program and acknowledged in the pre-show curtain speech. Carpenter Square Theatre does not censor artwork and encourages submissions from artists working in a variety of styles and media.

The Glenna & Richard Tanenbaum Gallery debuted in June 2023 with an exhibit by Suzanne Mears. CST is committed to providing a platform for local creatives while enhancing the theatergoing experience for its patrons.

