Isaac Powell, Hailey Kilgore, Kathryn Gallagher Now Streaming In LOVEVILLE HIGH Podcast

Today LOVEVILLE HIGH: A PROM IN NINE MUSICAL PODCASTS has released its final two episodes. The entire musical is available for streaming on iTunes, Stitcher, and all music sharing sites. An MP3 of all episodes is available for review purposes, please email a request.

Episode 8 stars Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Cory, Kathyrn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill/Spring Awakening) as Katrina, Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, First National Broadway Tour) as Jendrix and Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island) as Jane.

The Final Episode stars Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island) as Jane and Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures, New World Stages) as Johnny.



EPISODE 8: THE BIG DIVE...or, letting go

In the bleachers of the gym, as the prom crescendos, the mysterious girl Seth was looking at has a name: Katrina. She also has a brother - Cory - who is surprised to see her since she'd said she wasn't coming. She sits dressed in black. Cause she's over this prom. She's over everything. Can Cory get her past the trauma that seems to have broken her?

In the second part of the episode, the Prom King and Queen are announced... and have a twinned set of visions, before one of them collapses...

CORY (Isaac Powell) KATRINA (Kathryn Gallagher)JENDRIX (Mason Alexander Park)JANE (Hailey Kilgore)

SONGS"Unbroken"



EPISODE 9: REMEMBER THE MOMENT ...or: anticipation, part 2

In front of the school again... but now everything is different. Jane recovers from fainting and Johnny is thrilled that a "poor kid in a Walmart Dress" won Prom Queen. But Jane had a vision and as she tries to understand it, it becomes clear this night might well be the most important of her life... just not for the reasons she'd thought.

JANE (Hailey Kilgore) JOHNNY (Conor Ryan)

SONGS"When It's For Real"



With book and lyrics by David Zellnik (Drama Desk nominated Yank!) and music by Eric Svejcar (Disney's Peter Pan Jr. with Zellnik) LOVEVILLE HIGH takes place on prom night in the fictional town of Loveville, Ohio. Each ten-minute episode tells a love story - new love, old love, romantic love, friend love, gay and straight, cis and genderqueer; each is a self-contained musical while also connecting with the other episodes to form a glimpse into the biggest night in the lives of one high school class. After the launch of the first three episodes, subsequent chapters will be released on a twice-per-month schedule culminating in the "Loveville Prom" finale release party at The York Theater on June 17, 2019. https://www.lovevillehigh.com/



The podcast stars Kathryn Allison (Disney's Aladdin) as Madison, Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change (OBC), Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan) as Noah, Kathyrn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill/Spring Awakening) as Katrina, Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Kyle, Gizel Jiménez (Drama Desk Nominated Outstanding Actress in a Musical for The Public's Miss You Like Hell) as Wanda, Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera, On The Town, Hands On A Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair) as Zeke, Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island) as Jane, Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, First National Broadway Tour) as Jendrix, Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Cory, Ryann Redmond (Escape to Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On) as Chass, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures, New World Stages) as Johnny, and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma! @St Ann's, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Amanda.





