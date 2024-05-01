Student Arts Incubator Showcase to Take Place at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYU Wasserman's Creative Career Hub and the International Student Hub will present their inaugural International Student Arts Incubator Showcase at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club on Friday, March 3rd.

The International Student Arts Incubator is an exciting 6 week program that invites select international arts students at NYU to create short, new works for public exhibition. It was created to address the needs of the ever growing population of international student artists and their desire to continue their work in the U.S. once finished at NYU. The ISA Incubator program selected 20 young artists (10 undergrad and 10 grad students) to develop and present a new project before a public audience in New York City. The students selected represent a multitude of disciplines in both the visual and performing arts. "In many ways, this program is a professional introduction to the NYC artist landscape for these gifted young creatives. Given the complexities of navigating the artistic world once finished with their studies, our international student population has the very difficult task of proving to the U.S. government they have a body of work that warrants their need to stay in the U.S. and continue their artistic work," remarked Daniel Leeman Smith, Program Manager of the university's Creative Career Hub.

NYU's International Student Arts Incubator program aims to provide students with a bespoke career readiness program that enables young artists to approach their work with an entrepreneurial mindset, while also setting them up for long term success. The program features artists of all disciplines who are working at the cutting edge of their fields. Folks will be able to view the work of visual and media artists from 10 am to 6 pm at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club. Performance based artists will present from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The program's lead administrator, Tammie L Swopes, explained that "this is a beginning; we offer these young artists assistance in navigating the world of the artist's O-1B visa process and work closely with them in creating professional documents and documentation of their artistic work needed to maintain a professional career here in the United States."

The inaugural cohort of artists includes Nick Bisa, Junru Chen, Zongze Chen, Bobby Chiu, Qiuyao He, Petunia Hu, Yu Lee, Susan Li, Mir Mengi, Olivia Mermagen, Varnika Mithal, Lisha Nie, Nicola Oelofse, Lily Yu, Namirah Zihniah, and Ziye Zhang.

Performance Details:

"LA MAMA Shares"

74 East 4th Street, New York, NY

"LA MAMA Shares provides theatre space for non-curated productions"

NYU Wasserman's Creative Career Hub & International Student Hub present

International Student Arts Incubator Showcase

Friday, May 3, 2024

10 am - 6 pm | Gallery Walk for Visual Artists

6 pm - 6:30 pm | Celebratory Toast

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm | Performance Presentations

