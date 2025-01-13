Your Faithful Reader to Present New Letters in Fourth Stage Show at Teatro Latea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold out run in February 2024, Your Faithful Reader's winter run of performances (Jan 30-Feb 2) at Teatro Latea will focus on community submitted letters surrounding the themes of identity and family, and what it's like to live in this crazy circus of a world.

Your Faithful Reader is a multidisciplinary stage performance that merges the worlds of acting and dance with real letters.

Interested participants submit letters they've written comprising their own life experiences: letters to others (known and unknown), to themselves, to their most beloved objects, or even the intangible.

Dance, visuals, and acting combine to create a rich slice-of-life tapestry that invites the audience to bear witness and become a character in these stories.

The material is heartfelt and cathartic; ranging from romantic and fun to brutally honest and harrowing.

Since 2019, our company of actors, dancers, and creatives give letters new life, with stage shows, videos, and writing workshops throughout the year.

Many previous audience members have been inspired to write their own letters, and have their stories performed by a dynamic company of actors and dancers in a beautiful off-off-Broadway setting.

Cast and Creative Team

Director: Miriam Wasmund

Cast: Christine Bermudez, Coda Boyce, Priscilla Eugene Curtis, Anita Daswani, Liz Dutton, Stalina Guberchenko, Carrie James, Mark D. Lyons, Sarah Sakita-Mozeson, Leah Nomkin, Michaela Pandorf, Nick Pollifrone, Charlotte Raines, Callie Short, Mercedes Vazquez, Miriam Wasmund

Stage Manager: Colston Rienhoff

About the founder: Miriam Wasmund is an Alvin Ailey trained dancer living and creating work in NYC since 2001. She has had the great fortune to work with many inspiring choreographers and travel with dance which ultimately led her to find her love for movement, creating and community as a choreographer and producer. She also works in fitness as a Personal Trainer and a Group Coach and knows how important it is for us to live in our bodies, cultivate our passions and find wellness in sharing our spirit to its fullest.

Comments