Writers Announced For Next NY Madness, A Collaboration With The Anthropologists

The next Madness of the season will be a collaboration with The Anthropologists and will take place on Sunday, May 26th at 8pm at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). The lineup will include LeKethia Dalcoe (A Small Oak Tree Runs Red, Butterflies in the Mist), Emma Goldman-Sherman(Perfect Women, Counting in Sha'ab), Garlia Cornelia Jones (Snapshots/The Fire This Time Festival, Blackboard Plays), Judith Leora (Showpony, Elijah), , Sandi Luna (Nettles Artists Collective, Punto Space), Lesley Scammell (Make Me An Angel, A Perfect Existence), Kate Schawartz (Agnis in Ruin, LEAR/LOMAN), and Ruth Zamoyta (The Caregivers, The Fencers). Directors will include NYM Company members Cotton Wright, Molly Ballerstein, James Masciovecchio and Janet Bentley. Alex Randrup, Patrice Miller and Katie Gilmartin, who are directors affiliated with The Anthropologists, will also be participating.

The Anthropologists creates original, ensemble-devised theatre using improvisation, composition and hightly stylized movement inspired by found test, source material and artifacts and guided by rigorous dramaturgy. Recent productions include Artemesia's Intent, This Sinking Island and No Man's Land. Melissa Moschitto is the Founding Artistic Director and Mariah Freda is an Artistic Associate.

New York Madness is a raw and unpredictable show of short plays by an ensemble of playwrights presented fully staged with scripts in hand. They write a short play and cast it, rehearse it, and bring it in on its feet. The collected works create a kaleidoscope of cultural moments reflecting this moment in time, framed by a theme that is chosen just one week in advance of the show. The primary goal of Madness is the exploration of modern American Playwriting through the use of theatrical storytelling.

New York Madness takes place every last Sunday of the month at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). Tickets ($10) may be purchased in advance at www.horseTRADE.info. Visit the New York Madness Facebook page for discount codes!

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade is a theater development group with a focus on new work that produces a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater every season. FRIGID's Resident Artist Program offers a home to a select group of Independent theater artists, pooling together a great deal of talent and energy. FRIGID New York grew out of the annual FRIGID Festival, the first and only festival of its kind in New York City to offer artists 100% of their box office proceeds, and Horse Trade Theater Group, a self-sustaining theater development and management group. www.horseTRADE.info





