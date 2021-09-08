World Premiere Concert Presentation of TRUMP L'OEIL Announced

Announced today is the world premiere concert presentation of Trump L'oeil, a musical experience blending the elements of the Trompe-l'œil art form with the dizzying narratives to have come out of the previous administration. Created by Henry Biggs, Trump L'oeil will play a two-night engagement on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25, both at 8pm, at the Florence Gould Hall at FIAF (55 East 59th Street) - around the corner from Trump Tower.



Life hilariously imitates art as Trump and his presidency are marched through Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples, Dali's melting clocks and other iconic trompe-l'œil and surrealist art. Trump L'oeil takes the text along for the ride as the songs turn out themselves also to be spectacular trompe-l'œil illusions. A rollicking romp that pokes fun at both sides of the aisle.



"I realized early on that Trump was a tool, if you will, and that he could serve the musical form and art surprisingly well. People tell me that this show is awesome in its catharticness - the pandemic has just been rough on all of us and this is that light at the end of the tunnel that puts it all in perspective. Ultimately, I think people will be surprised how playful it is, and how well all of the art integrates with the story," said creator Henry Biggs.



The cast of Trump L'oeil stars Henry Biggs as Trump, and also features Joe Capstick, Toni Del Sorbo, Zak Farmer, Nicole Fazia, Zachary Flores, Janice Hall, Michal Kolaczkowski, Cedric Leiba, Jr., Robert McPherson, Noah Christopher Rubeck, Troy Valjean Rucker, Hank Santos, Bobby Underwood, Emma Vielbig, and Chadwick Vogel.



The creative team for Trump L'oeil features Henry Biggs (Book/Lyrics), Greg Shinby (Music), Ginger B. Shy (Lyrics), Preston Jones (Music), Kristi Gunther (Director), Kristin Yancy (Choreographer), Derek Elz (Projections), Abigail Hoke-Brady (Lighting Design), Cosette Pin (Sound Design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costume Design), Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Music Director), and Irina Gorovaia (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by Alison Franck/Franck Casting, CSA, and General Management is by Showtown Theatricals.



Trump L'oeil is produced by Greg Shinby, Stephen Bell, and Michael Silverman.



Tickets, starting at $50, are now available and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by calling 212-355-6160.



For more information, please visit www.TrumpLoeil.com.